Restaurant Road Trip: Stagecoach Country Roadhouse Brings Food and Fun to Sedona

Photos courtesy of Stagecoach Country Roadhouse

In April 2022, Wild Thyme Restaurant Group opened Stagecoach Country Roadhouse in West Sedona.

“Stagecoach adds a fun destination to the Sedona dining scene where you can get a mouthwatering steak and creative cocktails,” said Heinrich Stasiuk, CEO of Wild Thyme Restaurant Group, which operates more than 30 restaurants in five states, including Shorebird with locations in Sedona and Newport Beach, California, and Timo Wine Bar with locations in Phoenix and at Los Abrigados Resort and Spa in Sedona.

Stagecoach Country Roadhouse offers two levels of outdoor dining, a rooftop bar with fireside seating and beautiful red rock views. The restaurant’s focal point is a 20-seat wraparound bar next to the main stage, which features music, dancing and mechanical bull riding on the weekends. The restaurant also has private and semi-private dining rooms for parties, weddings and events that can accommodate up to 80 guests.

The menu features the finest cuts of smoked meat, as well as options to fit a variety of dietary preferences. Menu highlights include prime certified Angus steaks, bison short ribs with blackberry gastrique, portobello mushroom fries and house favorite Sedona red clay chicken with cornbread. For a hearty appetite, the Loaded Gun Board features a rack of St. Louis-style ribs, pulled pork and andouille sausage. The restaurant also offers a selection of classic steakhouse sides and house-made barbecue and steak sauces.

Cocktail favorites include the blood orange Mezcalita, the Sedona Sunset with mezcal, pineapple, guava, Chambord and habanero bitters, and the Roadhouse Colada with fresh pineapple juice and rum.

“People love the ambiance, food, country music and the large smoker,” said Stasiuk. “Guests can expect quality food and drinks, friendly service, and a great patio with expansive seating and cozy firepits to enjoy cool Sedona evenings.”

Stagecoach Country Roadhouse is open daily for lunch and dinner from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The bar is open from 9:00 p.m. to midnight Sunday through Wednesday, and until 1:00 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.