Restaurant Road Trip: History and Modern Dining Meet at The Clinkscale in Jerome

Photos courtesy of The Clinkscale

In December 2020, The Clinkscale Hotel, Bar and Grill was opened by the Haunted Group, which operates restaurants in Cottonwood and Jerome, as well as the Tavern Hotel in Cottonwood.

Built in 1899, the Clinkscale features historic charm with exposed brick and hardwood floors combined with modern amenities and elevated cuisine.

“History is everywhere in Jerome,” said Eric Jurisin Jr., executive chef at The Clinkscale. “We embraced that while still giving Phoenicians and locals a chance to step into a different world. The Clinkscale building is over 120 years old, but the elevated dining and hotel experience are today.”

The Clinkscale serves brunch, lunch and dinner, as well as a selection of craft cocktails, beer and wine.

“The Clinkscale features American fusion cuisine with just a touch of French flair,” said Jurisin. “High-quality ingredients and unique menu items are our priorities. We wanted to bring something new to Jerome, something that has never been seen on the mountain before, with every bite.”

Popular menu items include marsala pork chops with orecchiette pasta and filet mignon served in a cast iron skillet with herb compound butter and fries. Cocktail favorites include the Love Potion margarita with house-infused hibiscus reposado tequila and Southwest Sangria with Pinot Grigio, house-infused pepper vodka, jalapeño and cilantro. The Clinkscale’s famous beignets are served with vanilla bean custard and berry purée.

Diners from near and far have been enjoying The Clinkscale. “We’ve been overwhelmed by the love shown by our customers,” said Jurisin. “They love having an elevated option for brunch and dinner in town.”

theclinkscale.com