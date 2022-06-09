Restaurant Road Trip: Atria Brings Fabulous Food to Flagstaff

Rochelle Daniel

Photos courtesy of Atria

Summer is a great time to escape the Phoenix heat and head north for cooler temps and a growing restaurant scene. One northern Arizona restaurant receiving rave reviews is Atria, which opened in downtown Flagstaff in December 2021.

Rochelle Daniel, chef and partner at Atria, has an impressive résumé with experience at top Arizona venues, including Fat Ox in Scottsdale and L’Auberge in Sedona. She competed on “Chopped Grill Masters” on Food Network, is a member of the Arizona Culinary Hall of Fame and was named a James Beard Award semifinalist earlier this year.

Customers are enjoying Atria’s elevated chef-driven menu and comfortable atmosphere. “I love the recognition for the team’s hard work,” said Daniel. “It tells us we are doing something right and to keep going.”

Daniel describes Atria’s cuisine as modern American with local ingredients and influences from around the world. Popular menu items include steamed mussels with mole butter, roasted bone marrow with mushrooms and brandy, and smoked duck breast with risotto. Atria also has a wide selection of spirits, wine and craft cocktails, including seasonal offerings.

“I want guests to enjoy their meal as if they were dining with family, experiencing different flavors and talking about it together,” Daniel said. “Our diners love to watch the kitchen, talk with the team and express their appreciation for the service and food.”

Daniel has big plans for Flagstaff. “Atria is the first of several restaurants my partners and I plan to open, and our ultimate goal is to help make Flagstaff more of a food destination,” she said. “Opening restaurants that are successful is the hardest challenge and the most rewarding in the end.”

atriarestaurant.com