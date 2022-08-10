New in Town: The Rose Garden Blooms in Downtown Phoenix

Photo courtesy of Kevin Brost

In July, Josh and Chiara Katz opened the Rose Garden in downtown Phoenix, offering creative cocktails and bar bites in a lush setting.

From the décor to the menu, the Rose Garden lives up to its name. “The cocktail menu is inspired by a garden-influenced palette that offers a variety of flavors throughout the seasons, ensuring a new experience with every drink,” said Katz.

Drink selections include the refreshing April Showers with vodka, blood orange, blackberry and CBD soda; the spicy Tales of Penrose with habanero-infused tequila, pineapple and mango; and the tropical Fleur de Paradis with bubbles, hibiscus and passionfruit. The drink menu also includes mocktails and cocktails designed for sharing. Bar fare includes hummus with focaccia, portobello and beef empanadas, and a date and goat cheese tart.

The Katzes also own Sip Coffee and Beer and 36 Below cocktail bar and were looking to have a presence in downtown Phoenix. “We wanted to do something other than coffee bars, so we decided to open 36 Below last summer inside the basement of one of our existing Sip locations,” Katz said. “We enjoyed the process from start to finish and knew we wanted to eventually do it again. We came across the space downtown and thought it would be a great fit and opportunity to add another cocktail lounge to our portfolio.”

The Rose Garden is an interesting complement to downtown Phoenix’s lively cocktail scene. “The Rose Garden brings a balance of sophistication that draws people who come for a unique experience, as well as comfort for people who will visit us regularly, whether they live or work in the area,” Katz said. “There are many great cocktail bars in Phoenix, so being able to stand out by how we care for our customers is important to us.”

