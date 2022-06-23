New in Town: Eat and Drink Local at The Genuine

Photo Credit: Grace Stufkosky

Genuine Concepts, which operates the VIG, Ladera and other restaurants, opened The Genuine in late April 2022 in uptown Phoenix.

“We decided it was time for a refresh at the VIG Uptown,” said Jeremy Pacheco, the culinary director at Genuine Concepts. “I had been wanting to do a woodfired concept and we decided on a rebrand of what has now become The Genuine. The menu offers approachable, shareable, internationally inspired cuisine with a focus on woodfired items and local products wherever possible.”

The Genuine uses local suppliers, including McClendon’s Select, Crow’s Dairy, Rovey Dairy and Noble Bread, and features Arizona wine and beer, including two collaboration beers. “From Fate Brewery we have a Saison ale with fennel pollen and pink peppercorn, a recipe I helped develop, and a lager from Huss Brewing. Both beers are available only at Genuine Concepts locations,” said Pacheco.

Pacheco, who previously worked at The Phoenician and LON’s at the Hermosa Inn, has deep Arizona roots. “As a ninth-generation Arizonan with a family background in farming, it has always been important to me to support local farmers and producers because we know that the products are going to be of the utmost freshness, and we can see the farms and establishments firsthand,” he said.

The most popular dishes at The Genuine include the Three Little Pigs pizza with Italian sausage, pepperoni and bacon, lamb meatballs with house-made pita bread and charred Spanish octopus.

Cocktail favorites include a spicy prickly pear margarita with habanero-infused tequila and Take Bethany Home featuring Tito’s vodka and passion fruit with a sparkling wine float.

“We wanted The Genuine to have a lively vibe where guests can share multiple dishes,” said Pacheco. “With the remodel, we wanted to highlight the 1960s design of the building, and the décor and space really complement it. We have experienced amazing community support since we opened.”

The Genuine is open for dinner daily with happy hour from 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and brunch on Saturday and Sunday.

thegenuineaz.com