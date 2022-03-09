Kitchen Doors: Where to Eat and Drink on St. Patrick’s Day
Photo courtesy of Thirsty Lion Gastropub
From corned beef to cocktails, celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Across the Valley
- From March 14-19, Miracle Mile Deli in Phoenix is featuring a festive meal with corned beef, cabbage and Irish potatoes, as well as mint chocolate chip milkshakes, shamrock shortbread cookies, and green and white cookies. Family meals and catering are also available.
- Chompie’s locations are offering an all-you-can-eat corned beef feast from 11 a.m. to close on St. Patrick’s Day with corned beef, potatoes, cabbage and fresh-baked Irish soda bread. Single servings are also available, as well as a variety of St. Patrick’s Day bakery treats.
- Thirsty Lion Gastropub is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at its four Valley locations from 3-10 p.m. on March 17 with live music, Irish dancers, bagpipers and giveaways. Themed menu items including beer-braised corned beef and cabbage, corned beef mac and cheese, and whiskey bing cherry bread pudding, as well as whiskey flights and featured cocktails are available from March 3-17. A dollar from every whiskey flight and featured cocktail will benefit the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, supporting childhood cancer research.
- Phoenix City Grille’s St. Patrick’s Day special is a house-braised chipotle dijon corned beef brisket with scalloped cabbage, crispy fingerling potatoes and oven-roasted carrots. Enjoy Irish cream cheesecake with Guinness chocolate sauce for dessert.
- Tonto Bar and Grill in Cave Creek is offering Irish hand pies with ground lamb, corned beef and cabbage with braised potatoes, and Irish soda bread pudding with black currant coulis and coffee gelato.
- Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day all month long at Aioli Gourmet Burgers with the Ruben O’Brian burger with sauerkraut, corned beef and Swiss cheese, and the Luck of the Irish shake with vanilla ice cream, white chocolate chips and mint syrup topped with whipped cream and green and gold sugar.
