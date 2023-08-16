Good Food Forum + Expo Offers Taste of Arizona

Get a taste of Arizona and connect with local food entrepreneurs, leaders and businesses at Local First Arizona’s Good Food Forum + Expo.

Taking place on Aug. 29 at the Mesa Convention Center, the event is the combination of two Local First Arizona signature events — Arizona’s Food and Farm Forum and the Good Food Expo. The day will feature more than a dozen educational sessions led by local food leaders and producers, followed by an expo with more than 80 vendors, including farmers, brewers, wineries and more.

“This year’s speakers have firsthand knowledge on topics as diverse as indigenous planting methods, drought-tolerant crops, heritage seeds, farm-to-table networks and environmentally conscious ranching,” said Patty Emmert, director of resilient food systems for Local First Arizona. “At the expo, local vendors will provide samples to attendees with the goal of landing their products on grocery shelves, in restaurants and in your hands.”

Educational sessions will tackle agricultural challenges, including water and climate issues, financing and distribution for local producers and the impact of policies and legislation on Arizona’s food system. By creating awareness of topics that affect Arizona’s food system and providing a place to learn about local suppliers and products, the Good Food Forum + Expo offers a chance to create connections, increase collaboration and strengthen communities across Arizona.

“This event unites everyone from ranchers, chefs and grocery owners to backyard gardeners, foodies and students. Anyone interested in food in Arizona will find something to taste, experience and learn,” Emmert said.

Tickets to the Good Food Forum + Expo are $87 and can be purchased online.