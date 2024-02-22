Experience a Taste of Japan at Valley Restaurants

The Japan External Trade Organization and the Consul General of Japan in Los Angeles are partnering with 10 Phoenix area restaurants to host Taste of Japan: Specialty Seafood and Sake Series, which runs through March 9.

Each restaurant offers dishes highlighting Japan’s renowned Hokkaido scallop with a sake pairing. Restaurants participating in the series include Kaizen and Sake Haus in Phoenix; Kuka Sushi and Izakaya in Tempe; Shimogamo and Mikado Sushi in Chandler; and Roka Akor, Kay Sushi and Sushi Crush in Scottsdale. The pairing at Hana Japanese Eatery in Phoenix features flash-fried Hokkaido scallops drizzled with soy vinegar sauce with Nanbu Bijin sake. Umami BBQ and Sushi in North Phoenix is offering Hokkaido scallops carpaccio with lemon, cucumbers and ponzu sauce paired with Arizona Sake. By using #SupportSake and tagging @supportsake in social media posts, diners will be entered to win roundtrip airfare to Japan and other prizes.

“We are committed to further strengthening the relationship between Japan and Arizona in the area of food as well as economic and cultural ties,” said Kenko Sone, Consul General of Japan in Los Angeles. “Japan has high-quality seafood from our rich coastal waters, and sake and seafood have a harmonious relationship that complements and enhances each other. I hope Arizonans will take this opportunity to enjoy the marriage of Japanese seafood and sake.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit tasteofjpn.com/supportsake.