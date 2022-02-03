Cooking with Love: Sedona Chef Lisa Dahl Releases ‘A Romance with Food’ Cookbook

Photo by Scott Yates

Acclaimed Sedona chef Lisa Dahl has released her second cookbook, “A Romance with Food,” in time for Valentine’s Day. Inspired by her travels in Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Uruguay, the book offers 91 recipes, including many from her celebrated Sedona restaurant Mariposa, and more than 150 vibrant photos.

“You can easily make these recipes using your own home chef tools, oven and backyard grill. The book is organized much like a menu so the home chef can mix and match from all the chapters,” said Dahl.

The cookbook’s chapters include Sumptuous Salads, Sultry Soups, Bodacious Burgers, Tantalizing Tapas and Sweets to Savor with fan favorites such as empanadas, gazpacho and flan. There is also a chapter on cocktails, including Lisa’s Luscious Skinny Margarita and rosé grapefruit strawberry sangria.

“When you cook with love, you feed the soul,” Dahl said. “What sets this book apart is that it’s more than a mere collection of recipes. It’s a cooking style intertwined with storytelling and compelling visuals. My hope is that it helps you feel the soul of the food as I do.”

Dahl is the executive chef and CEO of Dahl Restaurant Group, which includes five popular Sedona restaurants — Mariposa, Cucina Rustica, Pisa Lisa, Butterfly Burger and Dahl & DiLuca Ristorante Italiano.

Dahl has appeared on the Travel Channel’s “Food Paradise” and Food Network’s “Beat Bobby Flay” and is a two-time featured chef at the prestigious James Beard House in New York City. She has been named Top Chef and Food Pioneer by the Arizona Restaurant Association.

To purchase the cookbook, visit romancewithfood.com.