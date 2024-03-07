Cheers to 85 Years!

Photo courtesy of Desert Botanical Garden

Desert Botanical Garden collaborates with SanTan Spirits to create an anniversary gin

To commemorate its 85th anniversary, Desert Botanical Garden launched a private-label gin collection in partnership with Chandler-based SanTan Spirits.

Gertrude’s Founders Gin pays tribute to the Garden’s founders, philanthropist Gertrude Divine Webster and Swedish botanist Gustaf Starck. The Garden chose gin to pay homage to Webster, a gin connoisseur whose drink of choice was a gin martini, according to Garden historians.

“We wanted an Arizona partner that produced a quality gin that could pay tribute to our co-founders,” said Marcia Flynn, senior director of event services at the Desert Botanical Garden. “When speaking with SanTan Spirits, we knew they understood the importance of the project and could meet our needs throughout our 85th anniversary year.”

Gertrude’s Founders Gin includes two varieties. Citrus Rose Gin: Juniper & Botanicals is a blend of nine botanicals, including rosebuds, grapefruit and lavender, finished with hibiscus flowers. The more traditional London Dry Gin: Navy Strength is a blend of 12 botanicals, including juniper, grains of paradise, white pepper and Arizona orange peel.

“It was love at first sight and sip,” said Flynn. “We knew that if Gertrude, a connoisseur of quality gins, were present today, Citrus Rose would be one of her favorites. What made it even more special was that our marketing team was able to design the two labels to reflect the beauty of the Garden and complement the flavor profile of the gins.”

Both gins are exclusively available at the Desert Botanical Garden. A bottle can be purchased for $39.85, with proceeds from each sale benefiting the Garden and its mission to advance excellence in education, research, exhibition and conservation of desert plants of the world with emphasis on the Sonoran Desert.

Gertrude’s, the Garden’s onsite restaurant, is featuring two cocktails using the commemorative gin. Elder Empress features Founders Citrus Rose Gin, Empress Elderflower Gin and hibiscus syrup. The Garden Vespa includes Founders Navy Strength Gin, Empress Indigo Gin and vodka infused with butterfly pea tea.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit dbg.org.