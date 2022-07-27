Kitchen Doors: Carcara Celebrates Arizona

Photo courtesy of Carcara

Opened in March 2022 at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, Carcara is influenced by the five Cs of Arizona: cattle, citrus, copper, cotton and climate. “Carcara’s menu changes seasonally and utilizes locally sourced ingredients influenced by the rich traditions of the Southwest, including Sonoran-inspired dishes,” said senior sous chef Angy Dykstra. “Carcara’s beverage program has a heavy citrus influence featuring handcrafted syrups and fresh, seasonal flavors.”

Popular shareable dishes at Carcara include shrimp ceviche, buffalo cauliflower and prickly pear baby back ribs with jalapeño slaw. Entrée favorites include short rib with elote succotash and scallops with crispy prosciutto and corn polenta.

Carcara’s cocktail menu features libations named for Arizona hiking trails, including Devil’s Bridge with dragon fruit-infused rum and stone fruit syrup, and Cathedral Rock with rum, mezcal and chipotle pineapple syrup.

The Arizona inspiration is evident in the restaurant’s design. “Drawing on nature, the space features warm earth tones and materials like cotton fabrics, clay pots, wood and lush greenery with the focal point being a 14-foot tree growing through the wood trellis in the dining room’s center. The outdoor patio is lined with Cara Cara orange trees, the restaurant’s namesake,” said Dykstra.

Carcara offers a relaxing oasis in Phoenix’s bustling downtown. “Carcara’s inspiration from the region’s cotton fields and citrus groves brings the feeling of the outdoors into the restaurant to create a lush escape,” said Dykstra. “The modern design and menu highlighting local ingredients commemorate the heritage and history of the Phoenix community.”

carcararestaurant.com