Brunch in Style at The Eleanor in Scottsdale

In September 2023, The Eleanor opened in the former Scottsdale Dry Cleaners space at Hayden and Osborn, offering breakfast, lunch, coffee and cocktails.

“The Eleanor has a modern retro vibe with a casual, welcoming experience and a focus on hospitality,” said owner Tom Frenkel of the Clayton Companies.

ALINE Architecture Concepts created a mid-century design with light woods and retro colors for The Eleanor. ALINE kept the building’s historic low-profile roof and added new garage doors to the patio and a high wall with windows to bring in natural light.

In addition to The Eleanor, the Clayton Companies have partnered with ALINE on other projects, including Fate Brewing Company restaurants and The Clayton House. “ALINE’s level of attention to detail from start to finish is exceptional and unmatched,” Frenkel said.

The Eleanor’s menu offers breakfast items like biscuits and gravy, chilaquiles and blueberry pancakes, as well as sandwiches, including a BLT, pastrami and chicken salad. Popular dishes include churro French toast stuffed with Nutella and breakfast hash, which features six-hour braised short ribs, fingerling potatoes and Brussels sprouts topped with an egg.

Beverage options include macchiato, cold brew iced coffee and honey cinnamon latte, as well as classic brunch cocktails, including Bloody Marys, mimosas and espresso martinis. Diners can enjoy creative libations like the breakfast Old Fashioned with maple coffee syrup and papaya spicy margarita with smoked jalapeño liqueur.

When there isn’t time to enjoy a full-service meal, guests can visit the market at The Eleanor for coffee and grab-and-go items.

“The neighborhood has been very welcoming, and we hope to continue to exceed their expectations,” Frenkel said. “Whether it’s for a coffee to go or a full dining experience, we hope to be part of the morning routine.”

The Eleanor is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit theeleanoraz.com.