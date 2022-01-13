Visit Hospice of the Valley billboard

Jan. 13, 2022

Quick Bites: Beyond Organic Dining at Santé

Photos courtesy of Santé

Santé opened in North Scottsdale in December, offering an elevated dining experience with dishes sourced and prepared with a variety of health considerations in mind, as well as a Grab ‘n Gourmet Café featuring coffee, tea, healthy snacks and supplements.

“I felt there was a need for a restaurant that offers truly organic food and caters to all people. Santé represents diversity in dietary needs as well as a chic and cool atmosphere for a great date night or a fun brunch,” said Nico Doniele Scegiel, one of the restaurant’s owners, who has extensive hospitality experience and a certification in health coaching.

“I think that there’s a huge gap between steakhouses and health bowl joints. It’s hard to find an option where you can eat food that’s been sourced from regenerative farms that take care of the animals and the earth,” Scegiel said.

Santé’s menu offers a range of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options, including striped sea bass with farro, grass-fed bison ribeye with root vegetable mash, shishito cornbread with maple butter, and charred rainbow carrots with lentil hummus and orange chive yogurt.

Diners can enjoy fun cocktails, mocktails, beer and an extensive wine selection.

Santé also offers community-focused events, including a new Sunday morning education program open to the public featuring experts from various areas of wellness.

“From our sourcing to the way we compost to our education, Santé is a full-service beyond organic restaurant and marketplace that features curated global cuisine in a hip and biophilic environment,” said Scegiel.

Santé’s Grab ‘n Gourmet Café is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The restaurant is open for dinner daily, weekend brunch and opens daily for lunch on Jan. 17.

