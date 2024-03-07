Rotary 100 Holds Art Auction to Support Homeless and Youth Development 

Photo Credit: “I AM Butterfly” by Bjorn Bengtsson

Hold onto your wings. The Phoenix Rotary 100 is hosting Take Flight 2024, a live art display and online auction to raise funds for charities benefiting youth and people experiencing homelessness. A portion of the proceeds will also benefit the Shemer Art Center.

Take Flight will take place on Sunday, March 24, from 12-3 p.m. at the Shemer Art Center in Phoenix. The event will feature more than 40 metal butterfly sculptures, ranging in size from 12 to 48 inches.

Local artists will transform blank metal canvases into original pieces to create artwork representing the community initiative. The butterflies symbolize transformation, reflecting the situations of those experiencing homelessness going through extremely transformative periods of their lives.

“This initiative showcases the incredible talent of our local artists while also symbolizing our collective commitment to transform lives through art,” said Daniel Capote, chair and VP/president-elect of the Phoenix Rotary 100.

“We hope everyone will join us in making a lasting impact on homelessness and youth development. Let’s take flight together and be the change we wish to see in our community,” said Lisa Henning, co-chair and board member of Phoenix Rotary 100.

An online auction is available for those unable to attend the art display. Visit here to start bidding.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit Rotary100.org/takeflight.