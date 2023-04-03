The Good Life: Paws-itively Divine
Lead the pack with these stylish pet products
NestEgg Raised Cat Bed & Side Table by Primetime Petz / $119.99
Hauspanther
Droll Yankees Seed Saver Domed Bird Feeder / $29.49
Chewy
Medium/Large Pet Choker / $500
Gucci, Scottsdale
Sherpa Bubble Cat Carrier Backpack / $79.99
Petco, several Valley locations
Matching Thermal Pet & Human Pajamas / $39.50
Pottery Barn, several Valley locations
Full Cheeks Timothy Hay & Wood Treat & Chew / $4.99
PetSmart, several Valley locations
French Poodle Tige Boule Barrette / $24
France Luxe
Haute House Fiona Dog Bed / $1,850
Neiman Marcus, Scottsdale
Chewy Vuiton Ombre Bone Dog Toy / $29
Luv Luxe, Scottsdale
3-D Air-Mesh Fleece-Lined Half Pad / $119.99
Kavallerie
More in: Furry Friends