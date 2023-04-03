Visit Make-A-Wish Arizona billboard

April 3, 2023

The Good Life: Paws-itively Divine

Lead the pack with these stylish pet products

 

NestEgg Raised Cat Bed & Side Table by Primetime Petz / $119.99

Hauspanther

hauspanther.com

Droll Yankees Seed Saver Domed Bird Feeder / $29.49

Chewy

Chewy.com

Medium/Large Pet Choker / $500

Gucci, Scottsdale

Gucci.com

Sherpa Bubble Cat Carrier Backpack / $79.99

Petco, several Valley locations

petco.com

Matching Thermal Pet & Human Pajamas / $39.50

Pottery Barn, several Valley locations

potterybarn.com

Full Cheeks Timothy Hay & Wood Treat & Chew / $4.99

PetSmart, several Valley locations

Petsmart.com

French Poodle Tige Boule Barrette / $24

France Luxe

franceluxe.com

Haute House Fiona Dog Bed / $1,850

Neiman Marcus, Scottsdale

neimanmarcus.com

Chewy Vuiton Ombre Bone Dog Toy / $29

Luv Luxe, Scottsdale

luvluxe.com

3-D Air-Mesh Fleece-Lined Half Pad / $119.99

Kavallerie

mykavallerie.com

About Zenobia Mertel

Zenobia Mertel is Frontdoors Magazine’s Lifestyle Editor and covers a mix of Arts and Culture topics for the media company. She also works as an on-air host and columnist for Inspired Media 360, focusing on people, places, life and style.
