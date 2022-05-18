Dear Friends – Thank you for supporting Society of Chairs 2022. It was our pleasure to welcome you and great fun to toast all of our honorees and all of you, our incredible community who make philanthropy possible across the Valley of the Sun! Please enjoy the special photo galleries below from Scott Foust Studios and Marion Rhoades Photography. And, if you are looking for your photo from the Tito’s Handmade Vodka selfie station, here’s the LINK!

We appreciate your generous support of our efforts to find a way to detect pancreatic cancer at an early stage through the work at TGen via The Sauce Foundation – the official foundation of Frontdoors Media.

If you or a friend missed joining us, a video of the entire program can be viewed at SocietyOfChairs.com

Cheers!

The Frontdoors Media & Red Book Team

THE HONOREES – Photos by Scott Foust Studios

Sandy Magruder

Honoree Sharon Harper with Joan Koerber-Walker of AZAdvances Honoree Becky Bell Ballard with Jerry Wissink of BHHS Legacy Foundation Dr. Kevin Tulipana of Cancer Treatment Centers of America with Honoree Jeffrey Trent

Courtney Bennett of Tito’s Handmade Vodka with Honoree Nate Rhoton Honorees Sally Tryhus & Christine Watson with Jared Langkilde of HonorHealth Foundation

Community Champion Susan Dale Community Champions Jane Evans & Gail Eagleburger with Linda Herold Key to the Community Honoree Pam Giannonatti

WELCOME TO SOCIETY OF CHAIRS 2022 – Photos by Marion Rhoades Photography

TOASTING THOSE WHO LEAD – Photos by Scott Foust Studios

THE DETAILS – Photos by Scott Foust Studios

Thank you Award Sponsors: AZ Advances | BHHS Legacy Foundation | Cancer Treatment Centers of America | HonorHealth Foundation | Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Special Thanks: Rob & Melani Walton Foundation, Plaza Companies & The Magruder Family

Community Champion Sponsors: Linda Herold & Friends of Arizona History

Thank You Event Partners: Cre8ive Event Rentals | Fresh from the Kitchen Catering | Phoenix Tech AV | White House Design Studio | Inspired Media 360 | DJ Pbody | Auction & Event Solutions | Creighton University | Maximo Branding Awards | Charity Charms

We look forward to seeing you next season! – The Frontdoors Media Team