Scottsdale Fashion Square, Scottsdale Arts Present ‘The Cactus Collective,’ Honoring the Five Cs of Arizona

Photo: “The Five” by Paige Reesor

With the support of the Arizona Office of Tourism, Scottsdale Fashion Square, together with Scottsdale Arts and City of Scottsdale, celebrate Arizona’s history and economy through 15 custom-created saguaro cactuses decorated to reflect the five Cs that are the root of its economy: cotton, climate, cattle, copper and citrus. The Cactus Collective exhibit will be on display at the center throughout the month of March.

“Arizona has a rich background, one that draws visitors from far and wide to discover its beauty and charm,” said Melanie Sutton, senior marketing manager at Scottsdale Fashion Square. “With spring upon us, Scottsdale Fashion Square, and our partners at the Arizona Office of Tourism and Scottsdale Public Arts, knew we wanted to create an exhibit that perfectly sums up our state. While many only know Arizona for its mighty saguaros, The Cactus Collective gives us a chance to have our saguaros tell the story of what makes the state unique.”

Unveiled on March 2 and on display throughout the entire month, the curated display features the work of artists hand-selected by Scottsdale Fashion Square and Scottsdale Arts from a collection of artists with diverse artistic points of view for their commitment to providing a unique perspective into all that defines Arizona.

“The 15 artists whom we selected give us a deeper look into the life and times that have made Arizona so unique,” said Dr. Gerd Wuestemann, president and CEO of Scottsdale Arts. “While they may represent diverse backgrounds — from growing up on a cattle farm to working with some of the state’s most prominent organizations — the common denominator is their ability to let us discover Arizona through a new and different lens.”

The artists who are transforming the 15 custom-created saguaro forms include Sharon Biemond, Catina Crum, Ashley Durard, Jo Ho, Adam Jackson, Shari Keith, Nathaniel Lewis, Rachelle Olsen-Veal, Justin Pye, Jordan Ragland, Maria Madrid Reed, Paige Reesor, Diane Rogers, Jacx Schanes and Rita Toikka.

The Cactus Collective submissions will also be judged by a panel from Scottsdale Arts/Scottsdale Public Art and will include Best in Show and People’s Choice awards.

In addition to the display of saguaros, the month-long celebration will also include special events that highlight the five Cs, including:

Climate — Wellness Wednesday. Visitors will have a chance to experience health- and beauty-focused activities, including a sunset yoga event from the center’s roof all month long.

Cotton — Fashion Runway Show. The fashion program at the Arizona State University School of Art will accent the runway with cotton creations on March 26 at 4 p.m. in Palm Court. Retailers will also offer in-store experiences and celebrity and/or designer appearances.

Cattle — For a unique take on St. Patrick’s Day, foodies can share their “Favorite Pattie for St. Patty’s” on Instagram for the chance to win $25 gift cards to Francine, Zinqué, Yardhouse and Shake Shack.

Citrus & Copper — Music & Mixology Splash. The event brings together a special farmers market pop-up experience with Uptown Market AZ and The Cocktail Collaborative in the Grand North Valet circle on March 13. Guests will enjoy an early morning yoga class, live music by Elvis Before Noon and brunch specials.

For more information about The Cactus Collective, visit fashionsquare.com/cactuscollective.