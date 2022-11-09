Phoenix Boys Choir Celebrates 75th Anniversary Season

Mark your calendars now. The Phoenix Boys Choir will kick off its momentous 75th anniversary season, “Your Passport to the World,” with a special holiday concert. Home for the Holidays will feature soloists and a chamber orchestra accompanying the Boys Choir at its concerts around the Valley from Dec. 10 to 18.

Led by artistic director Herbert Washington, himself an alumnus of the Phoenix Boys Choir, the concerts will include “Home for the Holidays,” “Carol of the Bells,” “Hava Hallelujah” and “Sweet Little Jesus Boy.” Home for the Holidays will be held at multiple venues, including St. Luke Lutheran Church in Mesa, the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix, Brophy Chapel in Phoenix and Camelback Bible Church in Paradise Valley.

Highlighting the performances, the Phoenix Boys Choir will be joined by top Valley musicians comprising the chamber orchestra for the holiday concerts, including a string quartet, organ, flute, percussion and brass.

Phoenix Boys Choir’s Home for the Holidays concerts are supported by the City of Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture and the Arizona Commission on the Arts.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit boyschoir.org

