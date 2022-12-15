More Than Sweater Weather

Hello, most wonderful style time of the year! Dressing for the holidays in the Valley is a fashion lover’s dream. Our winter weather is cool enough to layer on the looks or keep it light, translating to a plethora of hot styling options for festive gatherings.

We curated a versatile holiday “nice” list, making it easy to add a faux fur here or an accessory there, with varying price points, keeping fashion budgets bright. So, whether you’re heading to a glitzy evening soiree or brunching with the girls, tis the season to sparkle and shine in style.

Merry & Bright

SPLURGE – Alexander McQUEEN pencil dress | $3,390 | alexandermcqueen.com

BUY IT NOW – Cinq à Sept Gretchen dress | $595 | cinqasept.nyc

BRILLIANT BUY – Line & Dot sequin dress | $125 | Saks Fifth Avenue | saksfifthavenue.com

Baby, It’s Cold Outside

SPLURGE – Prada Aspen coat | $4,100 | prada.com

BUY IT NOW – L.L.Bean duffel coat | $259 | llbean.com

BRILLIANT BUY – ALO cable knit beanie | $98 | aloyoga.com

Step It Up

SPLURGE – My Sister’s Closet Jimmy Choo heel | $495 | Scottsdale | mysisterscloset.com

BUY IT NOW – Staud Nicolette Gold Heel | $350 | Staud.clothing