Chef Chris Bianco, Artist Shanna Israel Create Mixed-Media Piece for Patients, Families at Phoenix Children’s Hospital

They’re two of the Valley’s top artistic and culinary talents, and they’ve come together in support of local families facing unimaginable circumstances.

James Beard Award-winning Chef Chris Bianco, the legendary Chef and Owner behind Pizzeria Bianco in Downtown Phoenix, and esteemed local Artist Shanna Israel, of Art X, have merged their areas of interest to create a mixed-media art piece in support of the Hardship Fund at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. The fund helps young patients and their families cover food, medical and other expenses while allowing them more time to focus on treatments and care.

The distinctive piece features waste products and extras from Bianco’s own kitchen, displaying everything from dried onion, garlic and tomato skins to empty cans and pages ripped straight from Bianco’s own self-titled cookbook. Bianco “passed” all the scrap items from his kitchen to Israel via Zoom, where she incorporated them into the one-of-a-kind work of art.

“Because this is for Phoenix Children’s Hospital, we wanted to provide hope,” Israel told Bianco, of the final design. “I spelled out the word “hope” using the ingredients you gave me.”

Bianco expressed his appreciation for Israel’s efforts, and for having an opportunity to generate support for the Hardship Fund.

“Well, that is some beautiful adaptive reuse, if I do say so – that’s fantastic,” Bianco said, after viewing the final piece via Zoom. “It’s an honor to be a part of this. Anything we can do for Phoenix Children’s Hospital, and for the children and their families, is an honor for us.”

After it sells via Facebook, 100% of the funds generated by the final piece will benefit the Hardship Fund. To view the creation of the piece, click here. To make a donation to Phoenix Children’s Hospital Hardship Fund, click here.