Don't miss
- Quick Bites: What’s New for Devour Week 2020?Posted 2 days ago
- Michelle McGinty Named Board President of Valley Leadership As Organization Completes Two-Year TransitionPosted 5 days ago
- New Pathways for Youth Lands More Than $1 Million in Investment From 5 Philanthropic PartnersPosted 2 weeks ago
- AZ Apparel Foundation Awards 6 Local Designers ‘Designer in Residence’ Scholarship OpportunitiesPosted 2 weeks ago
- Scottsdale Musical Theater Company Moves Performances to Scottsdale Center for the Performing ArtsPosted 3 weeks ago
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix, East Valley Merge, Expanding Reach & CapabilitiesPosted 4 weeks ago
Bret Michaels Rocked the 2020 Gigi’s Playhouse Gala
Posted By Jill Rivera on February 5, 2020
The Event: 7th Annual “I Have a Voice Gala”
The Cause: GiGi’s Playhouse Phoenix
Gala Chairs: Joen Romero-Martinez, Chair & Brett Schatzman, Co-Chair
Honorary Chairs: Joe, Amy & Jenny Bockerstette
Larry M. Cohen Legacy Award: Gary Woodland
Title Sponsor: Valley Toyota Dealers
Event Date: January 11, 2020
Venue: JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa
Entertainment: Guests gathered together as rocker Bret Michaels graced the stage with several of the wonderful GiGi’s participants for a very inspirational sing-a-long performance of “Sweet Home Alabama”.
Photo Credit: RSVP Photography