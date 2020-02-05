Bret Michaels Rocked the 2020 Gigi’s Playhouse Gala

Posted By on February 5, 2020
Brett Schatzman, Fletcher Jones & Bret Michaels

The Event: 7th Annual “I Have a Voice Gala”

The Cause: GiGi’s Playhouse Phoenix

Gala Chairs: Joen Romero-Martinez, Chair & Brett Schatzman, Co-Chair

Honorary Chairs: Joe, Amy & Jenny Bockerstette

Larry M. Cohen Legacy Award: Gary Woodland

Title Sponsor: Valley Toyota Dealers

Event Date: January 11, 2020

Venue: JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

Entertainment: Guests gathered together as rocker Bret Michaels graced the stage with several of the wonderful GiGi’s participants for a very inspirational sing-a-long performance of “Sweet Home Alabama”.

Photo Credit: RSVP Photography

Katee & Dennis Lauchner
Joen Romero Martinez & Brett Schatzman
Amy Bockerstette & Jen Gage
Emcee Carey Pena with Jaquai Miller
Danica O’Leary & Jen Gage
Bret Michaels rocking away!
