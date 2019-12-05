Best Buddies Hosts 16th Annual ‘Spirit of Friendship’

Program Highlight: Inspiring entertainer, Marlana VanHoose, who is blind and lives with a form of cerebral palsy, played the piano and sang like an angel as the audience welled up with emotion.

About Frontdoors Media Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.