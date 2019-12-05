Best Buddies Hosts 16th Annual ‘Spirit of Friendship’

Posted By on December 5, 2019
The 2019 Champions of the Year

The Event: 16th Annual Spirit of Friendship Gala

The Cause: Best Buddies Arizona

Honorary Chair: Luis Gonzalez

2019 Spirit of Courage Award: Jake Capstick of Higley High School

2019 Spirit of Friendship Award: Dennis Parker and Victoria Mandat

Inaugural Legacy of Inclusion Award: Bob and Debbie Sullivan

2019 Champion of the Year: John Mitman

Lead Sponsor: Silicon Valley Bank & For Those Without A Voice

Event Date: November 8. 2019

Venue: Monterra at Westworld

Program Highlight: Inspiring entertainer, Marlana VanHoose, who is blind and lives with a form of cerebral palsy, played the piano and sang like an angel as the audience welled up with emotion.

Photo Credit: Jaron Quach & Melissa Umali

Bob & Debbie Sullivan
Mike & Val Kruse
Champion Winners – John Mitman and Marco
Luis Gonzalez and Jake Capstick
Dennis Parker & Victoria Mandat
Kenn Francis and Tara Hitchcock with Charles Calhoun
Caberay Beets & Madison Ness
Marlana VanHoose
