Don't miss
- Christmas Trees, Please! Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center Accepting Holiday DonationsPosted 13 hours ago
- Read Better Be Better Adds Dawn Wallace to Governing BoardPosted 20 hours ago
- Forrest Anderson Plumbing and A/C Donates Van to Living Hope CentersPosted 6 days ago
- ASU, Be a Leader Foundation Secure $8.7 Million Grant From Bill & Melinda Gates FoundationPosted 6 days ago
- ‘Canning’ Skirts for a Cause: Xavier College Preparatory Effort Nets Nearly 280,000 CansPosted 2 weeks ago
- Sojourner Center Spearheading Maricopa County Collaborative on Concussions in Domestic ViolencePosted 3 weeks ago
Best Buddies Hosts 16th Annual ‘Spirit of Friendship’
Posted By Frontdoors Media on December 5, 2019
The Event: 16th Annual Spirit of Friendship Gala
The Cause: Best Buddies Arizona
Honorary Chair: Luis Gonzalez
2019 Spirit of Courage Award: Jake Capstick of Higley High School
2019 Spirit of Friendship Award: Dennis Parker and Victoria Mandat
Inaugural Legacy of Inclusion Award: Bob and Debbie Sullivan
2019 Champion of the Year: John Mitman
Lead Sponsor: Silicon Valley Bank & For Those Without A Voice
Event Date: November 8. 2019
Venue: Monterra at Westworld
Program Highlight: Inspiring entertainer, Marlana VanHoose, who is blind and lives with a form of cerebral palsy, played the piano and sang like an angel as the audience welled up with emotion.
Photo Credit: Jaron Quach & Melissa Umali