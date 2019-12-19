- Ham Donations From Hormel, Bashas’ to Feed 13,000+ This Holiday SeasonPosted 15 hours ago
40th Annual Author’s Luncheon a Huge Success
The Event: 40th Annual Friends of Erma Bombeck Author’s Luncheon 2019
The Cause: The Arizona Women’s Board
Chairman: Susan Doria
Board President: Lynne Love
Best-Selling Authors: W. Bruce Cameron // Brooke & Steve Giannetti // Cathy Guisewite // Kindra Hall // Elin Hilderbrand // Chris Pavone // Bud Selig
Erma’s Circle Patrons: Lee Bowman, Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation and Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust Legacy
Event Date: November 16, 2019
Venue: JW Marriot Desert Ridge Resort
Notable Moment:s Author and humorist Adriana Trigiani served as the mistress of ceremonies once again and had the sold-out crowd laughing throughout the program as she introduced each author to speak about their book. Guests enjoyed the opportunity to purchase books and have them signed by each author.
Photo Credit: Colleen Katz, Pictures in Pixels