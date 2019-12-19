40th Annual Author’s Luncheon a Huge Success

The Event: 40th Annual Friends of Erma Bombeck Author’s Luncheon 2019

The Cause: The Arizona Women’s Board

Chairman: Susan Doria

Board President: Lynne Love

Best-Selling Authors: W. Bruce Cameron // Brooke & Steve Giannetti // Cathy Guisewite // Kindra Hall // Elin Hilderbrand // Chris Pavone // Bud Selig

Erma’s Circle Patrons: Lee Bowman, Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation and Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust Legacy

Event Date: November 16, 2019

Venue: JW Marriot Desert Ridge Resort

Notable Moment:s Author and humorist Adriana Trigiani served as the mistress of ceremonies once again and had the sold-out crowd laughing throughout the program as she introduced each author to speak about their book. Guests enjoyed the opportunity to purchase books and have them signed by each author.

Photo Credit: Colleen Katz, Pictures in Pixels

The Authors: Kindra Hall, Chris Pavone, Bruce Cameron, Bud Selig, Elin Hilderbrand, Steve Giannetti, Cathy Guisewite & Brooke Giannetti

Susan & Richard Doria

Sandy Magruder, Kathleen McClain, Elise Bard & Ingrid Haas

Erin Gogolak, Linda Mattes & Nita Francis

Jan Ghelfi and Jane Olsen with Jennifer & Matt Taylor

The Books!