Scottsdale Canal Convergence Celebrates 10 Years

It’s time to shine! Scottsdale’s free large-scale public art event will light up the night sky along the Scottsdale Waterfront for 10 days beginning November 4. Now in its 10th year, the community event focusing on water, art and light will draw on past themes while incorporating new experiences centered around sustainability and interactivity.

The family-friendly, festival atmosphere coupled with performances, workshops, food and drink is highly anticipated, drawing approximately 200,000 visitors in years past. What began as a four-day spring gathering in 2012 has evolved into a nearly two-week event presented by Scottsdale Public Art with annual support from the City of Scottsdale, sponsors and partners.

Drawing from themes throughout the decade like “Reconnect,” “The Story of Water” and “Art and Technology,” this year’s event includes 15 large-scale works created by a collection of local, national and international artists. With a mix of returning artists presenting new works, some returning pieces and entirely new displays, the mission of “Celebrating 10 Years of Water + Art + Light” is to provide an authentic and immersive art experience in and around Scottsdale’s canal.

Live performances will take place among the backdrop of installations such as “Sun Drops,” featuring sun shapes installed in a descending and ascending order with a nod toward Arizona’s sunrises and sunsets, illuminating the canal. The return of the thought-provoking, interactive The DOOR(S) exhibit exploring “alternate realities” and a real-time livestream at Scottsdale Fashion Square will be part of the celebration, alongside other impressive works.

Augmented Reality (AR) artworks will be in the mix again during Canal Convergence. Visitors can download the Hoverlay app to participate in AR artworks and experiences corresponding to the physical displays. Workshops are open to the public (some require pre-registration), while educational events for kids, teens and adults are available throughout the entire event.

To make reservations and read details about the event, artists and more, visit Canal Convergence 2022