Thunderbirds Charities Donates Nearly $3M to Valley Nonprofits

Photo credit: Thunderbirds Charities

Thunderbirds Charities, the charitable giving division of The Thunderbirds, has donated to 43 Valley area nonprofits during their spring funding cycle, totaling nearly $3 million.

Thunderbirds Charities, whose mission is to donate money raised through the Waste Management Phoenix Open, has donated over $160 million since its inception in 1986.

“It is vital that we continue to lend a helping hand for our communities. Philanthropy and community service are at the forefront of our organization, and we’ll always strive to raise as much money as possible for our charity partners every year,” said Michael Golding, president of Thunderbirds Charities.

Significant donations included $1 million to Child Crisis Arizona, which will support building their new 38,000-square foot campus, a part of the Fostering Bright Futures Expansion project.

“This gift will not only help to create an environmentally sustainable building for future generations but creates and supports sustainability for vulnerable children and families to have a safer and brighter future,” said Torrie Taj, CEO of Child Crisis Arizona.

Additionally, Native American Connections received a $250,000 grant from Thunderbird Charities. This donation will support rescue and transitional supportive housing for those aged 18-26 in the Central Phoenix area as well as their new Surprise location, which will open this fall.

To see the full list of donations, visit wmphoenixopen.com.