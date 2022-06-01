More than 150 Education Forward Arizona Scholars and Their Families Honored in Phoenix

Graduates collectively received more than $2.5 million in scholarships and support services

In an effort to expand college access and attainment across the state, Education Forward Arizona honored more than 150 Arizona college graduates in a special ceremony at its headquarters in Phoenix. The students, many of whom are first-generation college graduates, received scholarships and/or mentorship support from the nonprofit.

The graduates have all earned degrees from various colleges and universities this month, including Arizona State University, Benedictine University at Mesa, Grand Canyon University, Northern Arizona University, Tohono O’odham Community College, University of Arizona, University of Washington, and Universidad Estatal de Sonora.

“We are beyond proud of each one of these Education Forward Arizona Scholars,” said Richard Daniel, Ph.D., executive vice president of Education Forward Arizona. “They represent the incredible talent of Arizona students and we’re honored to be able to share in their educational success.”

As part of their scholarship opportunity, the students received support from success advisers, who offered coaching and mentoring and helped them successfully navigate their college experience. The advisers also connected the scholars with campus resources and provided guidance to keep the students on track to graduate. Toward the end of their college experience, the advisers also helped students transition into careers. They aspire to work in healthcare, mental health, law, engineering and design.

