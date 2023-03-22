Celebrate Arizona Educational Foundation’s Arizona Teacher of the Year

Join the Arizona Educational Foundation and Desert Financial Credit Union as they lift up and celebrate Arizona public school teachers. Considered the “Oscars” of teaching, the AEF Arizona Teacher of the Year Awards is an annual event celebrating the dedication and hard work of Arizona’s public school teachers. Ten outstanding educators, all of whom have been nominated by colleagues, parents or students, are honored. One teacher will ultimately be chosen for a “year of recognition” as Arizona’s candidate for National Teacher of the Year. The awards ceremony is a wonderful opportunity for businesses, community organizations, local leaders, school districts and others who value teachers to join together to show appreciation and respect for Arizona public school educators.

Show your love for teachers and sponsor the Arizona Teacher of the Year Awards. Visit azedfoundation.org/teachersrock for sponsor and event information.

Get to know the 2023 Arizona Teacher of the Year, Ty White, from Willcox High School.

Learn more about AEF Arizona Teacher of the Year Awards, presented by Desert Financial Credit Union, and nominate a teacher today!