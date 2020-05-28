Board of Visitors to Honor 2020 Flower Girls in Spring 2021

Front row: Kit Getz, Ellen Dannerbeck, Eden Tornquist, Grace McGovern, Olivia McGinley, Melissa Hannay, Maddie Wright, Kyra Klonoski, Kiki Coupland, Maddie Walker, Catrina Bidwill Middle row: Annie Langmade, Charlotte Gillem, Maria Cisneros-­Luebke, Kiki Longo, Grace Haak, Marilyn Ghazoul, Mason Mahoney, Mira Camunez, Abby Hendricks, Mia Scardello, Maeve Lomax, Ali Thorpe, Ashleigh Heitel, Lauren Louer, Cristina Glascock, Caroline Wichterman Back row: Tinker Shannon, Sophie Dubé, Quinn Voorhees, Elizabeth Warren, Macy Garlick, Haley Hubbard, Tait Thompson, Kirsten Peterson, Julienne DeSanto, Lauren Dickey, Caroline Hink, Averi Miller Not pictured: Alli Chester, Annelise Prusak, Ellie Rink, Juli Westfall and Megan Zacher

The Board of Visitors has announced that its 2020 Flower Girls will be presented on April 10, 2021 at the combination 105th & 106th Annual Charity Ball.

The event will be held at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort and Spa. This year’s event was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization expressed its congratulations to this year’s honorees as they graduate from high school and embark upon the next chapter in their lives. The honorees did have an opportunity to get together earlier this year at the Waltz Curtsy Party, pictured above.

Established in 1908, The Board of Visitors is the oldest women’s charitable organization in Arizona. Since its inception, The Board of Visitors has granted more than $22 million to local nonprofit organizations in the greater Phoenix community serving the healthcare needs of women, children and the elderly.

boardofvisitors.org