Valleywise Health Foundation Collects Essentials for Health Care Workers on Front Lines of COVID-19 Pandemic

Local Schools, Businesses & Organizations Step Up to Supply Masks, Gowns and Other Personal Protective Equipment Over 3-Day Span

When Valleywise Health Foundation called on the community to help supply personal protective equipment for health care workers on the front lines of the global coronavirus pandemic, the response didn’t disappoint.

In fact, numerous Valley educational institutions, small businesses and community organizations stepped up to the plate and contributed to the cause, supplying essential and unopened latex gloves, face masks, N95 masks, surgical masks and gowns that will help doctors, nurses and other health care workers stay safe while treating patients.

Those who aided in the effort include the Chamberlain University College of Nursing, Northop Grumman Corporation, Gateway Community College, The United Chinese Association of Arizona, Ken’s Nails and Spa – Arcadia, Hope Chinese School and the Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health. Numerous individual donors also heeded the call, offering up monetary donations to help purchase new personal protective equipment.

The community is encouraged to continue to donate these much needed items and the personal protective equipment is undergoing immediate distribution to health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. For more about the drive, check out ValleywiseHealthFoundation.org.