Paz de Cristo Introduces Grab ‘N Go Dinners

Grab ‘n Go dinners will be distributed every night at Paz de Cristo Community Center, 424 West Broadway Road in Mesa, Arizona. The takeaway dinners will be offered at 5:30 pm.

Grab ‘n Go dinners are an alternative to evening meal service which has been suspended temporarily. “We are continuing to provide as much food as we can,” Executive Director Arlen Westling stated. “The health and safety of our guests, staff and volunteers are top priorities.”

This transition is the direct result of the recommendation by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that limits large group gatherings across the United States over the next eight weeks.

Executive leaders at Paz de Cristo continue to monitor updates from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the CDC for the latest developments related to COVID-19 and follow the guidance of local and state government and health officials.

“Thanks to our volunteers and donors, we’ve never missed a meal in 31 years of providing dinner every night of the year,” Kitchen Manager John Farley said.

The mission of Paz de Cristo is to Feed, Clothe and Empower people in the Phoenix East Valley. The organization provides more than 50,000 meals each month and strives to relieve suffering while helping those in need improve their quality of life.

pazdecristo.org