Paz de Cristo Introduces Grab ‘N Go Dinners

Share
Posted By on March 18, 2020

Grab ‘n Go dinners will be distributed every night at Paz de Cristo Community Center, 424 West Broadway Road in Mesa, Arizona. The takeaway dinners will be offered at 5:30 pm.

Grab ‘n Go dinners are an alternative to evening meal service which has been suspended temporarily. “We are continuing to provide as much food as we can,” Executive Director Arlen Westling stated. “The health and safety of our guests, staff and volunteers are top priorities.”

This transition is the direct result of the recommendation by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that limits large group gatherings across the United States over the next eight weeks.

Executive leaders at Paz de Cristo continue to monitor updates from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the CDC for the latest developments related to COVID-19 and follow the guidance of local and state government and health officials.

“Thanks to our volunteers and donors, we’ve never missed a meal in 31 years of providing dinner every night of the year,” Kitchen Manager John Farley said.

The mission of Paz de Cristo is to Feed, Clothe and Empower people in the Phoenix East Valley. The organization provides more than 50,000 meals each month and strives to relieve suffering while helping those in need improve their quality of life.

pazdecristo.org

Frontdoors Media

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Sign Up For The Knock — our weekly summary featuring the latest news, people and culture that connect the Valley of the Sun.
Thanks for signing up. You must confirm your email address before we can send you. Please check your email and follow the instructions.
We respect your privacy. Your information is safe and will never be shared.
Don't miss out. Subscribe today.
×
×