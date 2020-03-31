Castle Hot Springs Offering Fresh Produce Subscriptions; Donating 100% of Proceeds to St. Vincent de Paul

It’s no secret that while some Arizona residents are struggling to find the things they need on local grocery store shelves, others are suddenly struggling to feed their families at all. Castle Hot Springs, a Morristown-based resort located in the heart of the Bradshaw Mountains, is looking to help those who fall under both categories by offering up a new subscription service that serves double-duty as a fundraiser for The Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

While the resort temporarily closed its doors in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, its surrounding 1-acre farm and greenhouse are growing strong, producing an expansive supply of more than 150 unique fruits, vegetables and herbs. While the resort remains closed until further notice, Argonomist Ian Beger continues to farm the land and is now offering up a produce subscription service Arizona residents can use to secure the items they may struggle to find otherwise.

Subscription packages start at $25 per week for “Just Greens,” or about a pound of lettuce and an 8 oz. clamshell of micro-greens, and end with a $250 per week “Executive Option” that includes greens, vegetables, herbs, tomatoes, fruit, edible flowers, coffee beans, preserves, seeds, recipes, and an assortment of farm-fresh flowers. Subscriptions are not subject to any contractual commitments, meaning subscribers can cancel at any time, and all packages will be available for pickup at Castle Hot Springs’ Phoenix office on Fridays starting Friday, April 3 (limited delivery is also available for an additional fee).

Castle Hot Springs is donating 100% of proceeds raised through the effort to the Phoenix-based nonprofit and food bank, where it will help feed and otherwise support citizens facing unanticipated hardships in response to recent global events.

