Beadle Sculpture to be Dedicated Feb. 22

“Ziggy’s Sister,” a sculpture by Al Beadle, will be dedicated on Feb. 22 at Scottsdale Artists’ School.

Photo: Scottsdale Arts

A recently donated Al Beadle sculpture to the City of Scottsdale will be dedicated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Scottsdale Artists’ School, 3720 N. Marshall Way in Scottsdale.

The sculpture, titled “Ziggy’s Sister,” was designed by the late Beadle and donated to the City as an anonymous gift in honor of the Beadle Family. “Ziggy’s Sister,” 2000, is a blue painted-steel sculpture standing 8 feet high. It was installed in September in front of Scottsdale Artists’ School, which is housed in the historic Loloma School in Old Town Scottsdale.

“’Ziggy’s Sister’ is a cool, blue, modern piece that has the added benefit of being locally historic,” said Wendy Raisanen, curator of collections and exhibitions for Scottsdale Public Art, which manages the sculptures and other works of art in the City’s collection. “Al Beadle is well loved for his midcentury-modern buildings in the Valley. It’s an eye-catching addition to the Scottsdale Arts District.”

Beadle (1927–1998) was considered one of greater Phoenix’s most important architects of the post-World War II generation. He began his career as a designer and builder in 1950 with an approach to his projects that included simple modernism. His architectural projects typically included one of his sculptures, usually left as rusting steel or painted red or yellow.

“Ziggy’s Sister” is one of only two Beadle sculptures to be painted blue. The sculpture is based on plans and a maquette Beadle created before his death in 1998. It was fabricated posthumously, two years later.

Scottsdale Public Art, on behalf of the City of Scottsdale, thanked the Ellermans and the anonymous donors of “Ziggy’s Sister” for these donations to the City’s collection, which are now on view for all Scottsdale residents and visitors to enjoy.

“In particular, we are pleased to accept artwork, much like the Al Beadle sculpture, when there is a particular connection to Arizona’s art and culture,” said Kim Boganey, director of Scottsdale Public Art. “Beadle is a well-noted architect and artist, known for his work throughout the Valley, and now we have a beautiful sculpture by him located here in Scottsdale.”

A reception hosted by Scottsdale Artists’ School, Scottsdale Arts and the City of Scottsdale will follow the dedication of the sculpture. For details about attending, visit ScottsdalePublicArt.org/Events.