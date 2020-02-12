Arizona Science Center CEO Elected to Board of Trustees for Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library

Chevy Humphrey, CEO of the Arizona Science Center

She made her mark in Arizona by spearheading transformative change in local museums, academic institutions and leadership positions, and now, she’s lending her talents on even broader level.

Chevy Humphrey, the CEO of the Arizona Science Center, has been elected to the Board of Trustees for the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation. The foundation seeks to honor the former president and iconic leader by building a library honoring the life and legacy of the man credited with protecting American wildlife and public lands through the creation of the United States Forest Service, the National Park Service and similar initiatives.

Humphrey shares Roosevelt’s conservation-centric ideals as a result of her work with the Arizona Science Center, and she’ll draw upon her past leadership positions at the Phoenix Symphony, Houston Symphony, the University of Texas at Austin, and the University of Houston in her new role on the board.

“For over twenty years, I have made it my mission to create immersive, enriching visitor experiences in values-based organizations that impart important lessons about our local communities, nation, and the world,” said Humphrey. “I’m excited to take on the important work of creating a living library where visitors from around the world can learn from, and not just about, the life and legacy of Theodore Roosevelt.”

Humphrey also holds a number of other notable board appointments throughout Arizona and the nation, serving as a board member for Grand Canyon Education, the Sandra Day O’Connor Institute, College Success Arizona, Downtown Phoenix Partnership, and the American Alliance of Museums.

“Chevy brings a lifetime of what she has learned in leading, and working with, the best museums, science centers, and immersive experiences to this extraordinary project,” said Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation CEO Ed O’Keefe, of Humphrey’s appointment. “Bringing Chevy to the Board is like adding five experts in one, and I cannot wait to learn from and work with her.”

For more about the foundation’s efforts to bring the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library to life, check out TRLibrary.com.