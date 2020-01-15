- Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix, East Valley Merge, Expanding Reach & CapabilitiesPosted 6 days ago
- Quick Bites: Chef Charles Wiley Hosts Cooking Demo SeriesPosted 7 days ago
- The Phoenix Symphony Selects Suzanne Wilson as New President & CEOPosted 2 weeks ago
- Area Agency on Aging Purchases Justa Center Building to Shore Up Programs for HomelessPosted 3 weeks ago
- 100 Native American Artisans To Share Wares at 28th Annual Litchfield Park GatheringPosted 4 weeks ago
- Ham Donations From Hormel, Bashas’ to Feed 13,000+ This Holiday SeasonPosted 4 weeks ago
Sentry Insurance Donates to Arizona Leadership Foundation
Sentry Insurance presented a $200,000 check to the Arizona Leadership Foundation at the “Beat the Pro” exhibition with PGA Tour Player Joel Dahmen who played against members of the St. Mary’s High School golf team.
The event was at Top Golf in Scottsdale. Arizona Leadership Foundation is a local organization that provides scholarship assistance to private schools and disabled and displaced schools throughout Arizona. “Sentry is committed to making a difference and investing in the communities we call home,” said Drew Winegar, associate director-claims for Sentry. “With this donation, we hope many more financially disadvantaged Arizona schoolchildren will have access to the learning environment that best suits their needs.”
You can learn more at arizonaleader.org.