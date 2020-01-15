Sentry Insurance Donates to Arizona Leadership Foundation

Aaron Muth, Drew Winegar, Merri Tierney Siler, & Joel Dahmen.

Sentry Insurance presented a $200,000 check to the Arizona Leadership Foundation at the “Beat the Pro” exhibition with PGA Tour Player Joel Dahmen who played against members of the St. Mary’s High School golf team.

The event was at Top Golf in Scottsdale. Arizona Leadership Foundation is a local organization that provides scholarship assistance to private schools and disabled and displaced schools throughout Arizona. “Sentry is committed to making a difference and investing in the communities we call home,” said Drew Winegar, associate director-claims for Sentry. “With this donation, we hope many more financially disadvantaged Arizona schoolchildren will have access to the learning environment that best suits their needs.”

You can learn more at arizonaleader.org.