Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix, East Valley Merge, Expanding Reach & Capabilities

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix and Boys & Girls Clubs of the East Valley merged at the beginning of this year and in doing so, created one of the largest Boys & Girls Clubs organizations in the nation.

The merger follows a two-year planning process and enables the organization to better serve vulnerable youths across Arizona by broadening its reach and eliminating unnecessary duplicate processes and systems. The new, combined Boys & Girls Club of East Valley-Metro Phoenix serves more than 50,000 youths across the region, making it one of the largest youth-serving organizations, and one of the largest hot meal providers for youths, in the state.

“As the organization grows, the new organization will be able to demonstrate scale and efficacy at the regional and state level, with proven results with those who need us most,” said BGCEVMP CEO Marcia Mintz. “We can deepen our partnerships with school districts, better measure outcomes, and pilot initiatives to help our youth succeed in life. We can also bring our collaborations with other nonprofits and partners to scale, and work toward meaningful and lasting change in the lives of the families we serve.”

The decision to merge came after both clubs worked alongside Boys & Girls Clubs of America to determine how to best position the clubs for growth while helping them better serve members, families, partners, donors and the community-at-large. Members will find that BGCEVMP continues to follow “Formula for Impact,” an evidence-based curriculum that helps youths develop good character, academic and career skills and other strengths, through the merge, as both clubs have in the past.

“Our boards were guided by two principles, ‘Can we serve more kids? Can we serve them better, together?’ said Ernst & Young Partner and BGCEVMP Board Chairman Kevin McHolland. “Consolidating some of the operations will allow the organization to continue to expand and will allow us to deliver enhanced, proven programs for our members. It’s a win-win.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of the East Valley-Metro Phoenix also has plans for a new name, which it will announce in the coming weeks.

bgcmp.org