29th Annual ‘Beach Ball’ Goes to Tulum, Raises $1M
The Event: Beach Ball – Meet Me in Tulum
The Cause: Phoenix Children’s Foundation
Event Date: March 26, 2022
Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort
Presenting Sponsors: Berkshire Hathaway, BHE Renewables, Long Companies Realty & BHE U.S. Transmission
Honorees: The Employees of Phoenix Children’s received the Dr. Herbert J. and Julie Louis “Spirit of Hope” Award
Co-Chairs: Julie Duncan & Natalie Thimsen
Dollars Raised: Over $1 Million
Entertainment: Chase Rice
Notable Moments: Beach Ball was back with a “beachside” experience and a new cocktail party format. Guests dined amongst a border of cabanas, dined on surf and turf, and donned their resort-style best. Country music performing artist, Chase Rice, closed out the fabulous and fun evening.
Photos courtesy Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation