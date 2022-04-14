29th Annual ‘Beach Ball’ Goes to Tulum, Raises $1M

The Event: Beach Ball – Meet Me in Tulum

The Cause: Phoenix Children’s Foundation

Event Date: March 26, 2022

Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort

Presenting Sponsors: Berkshire Hathaway, BHE Renewables, Long Companies Realty & BHE U.S. Transmission

Honorees: The Employees of Phoenix Children’s received the Dr. Herbert J. and Julie Louis “Spirit of Hope” Award

Co-Chairs: Julie Duncan & Natalie Thimsen

Dollars Raised: Over $1 Million

Entertainment: Chase Rice

Notable Moments: Beach Ball was back with a “beachside” experience and a new cocktail party format. Guests dined amongst a border of cabanas, dined on surf and turf, and donned their resort-style best. Country music performing artist, Chase Rice, closed out the fabulous and fun evening.

Photos courtesy Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation

Event Chairs Natalie Thimsen & Julie Duncan

2023 Beach Ball Chair-Elects Jenny Goldman & Dana Ardebili

Susan Casper & Sidney Smith

Aubrey & Shawn West with Victoria Hume & Freddie Bracamonte

Erica & Chance Cozby

Corinne Barkan, Brie Fonseca, Sara Bandura & Julie Duncan

Ginger Brandt, Onnalee Gettler & Don Brandt