April 14, 2022

29th Annual ‘Beach Ball’ Goes to Tulum, Raises $1M

Beach Ball guests dressed to impress

The Event: Beach Ball – Meet Me in Tulum

The Cause: Phoenix Children’s Foundation

Event Date: March 26, 2022

Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort

Presenting Sponsors: Berkshire Hathaway, BHE Renewables, Long Companies Realty & BHE U.S. Transmission

Honorees: The Employees of Phoenix Children’s received the Dr. Herbert J. and Julie Louis “Spirit of Hope” Award

Co-Chairs: Julie Duncan & Natalie Thimsen

Dollars Raised: Over $1 Million

Entertainment: Chase Rice

Notable Moments: Beach Ball was back with a “beachside” experience and a new cocktail party format. Guests dined amongst a border of cabanas, dined on surf and turf, and donned their resort-style best.  Country music performing artist, Chase Rice, closed out the fabulous and fun evening.

Photos courtesy Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation 

Event Chairs Natalie Thimsen & Julie Duncan
2023 Beach Ball Chair-Elects Jenny Goldman & Dana Ardebili
Susan Casper & Sidney Smith
Aubrey & Shawn West with Victoria Hume & Freddie Bracamonte
Erica & Chance Cozby
Corinne Barkan, Brie Fonseca, Sara Bandura & Julie Duncan
Ginger Brandt, Onnalee Gettler & Don Brandt
Roxanne Ostlie & Dr. Dan Ostlie

