‘Red is the Night’ Goes Disco for Aunt Rita’s
Aunt Rita’s Executive Director Jimmy Thomason, Event Co-Chair Janae Ben-Shabat, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego & Event Co-Chair Mike Fornelli
The Event: RED is the Night: Disco Maskuerade
The Cause: Aunt Rita’s Foundation
Event Date: September 25, 2021
Location: Phoenix Art Museum
Event Co-Chairs: Janae Ben-Shabat & Mike Fornelli
Entertainment: Motown Legend Thelma Houston
Presenting Sponsor: Mail-Meds Clinical Pharmacy
Dollars Raised: $205,000+
Notable Moments: A special program moment at the vibrant event included the announcement of the 2022 Justin Lutch Impact Grant of $25,000 by the Lutch Family in honor Justin Lutch’s life. This grant will support HIV programs in Arizona focused on ending the epidemic.
Photos courtesy of RSVP Photography
