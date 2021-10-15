Visit The Phoenician (billboard)

Oct. 14, 2021

‘Red is the Night’ Goes Disco for Aunt Rita’s

Aunt Rita’s Executive Director Jimmy Thomason, Event Co-Chair Janae Ben-Shabat, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego & Event Co-Chair Mike Fornelli

The Event: RED is the Night: Disco Maskuerade

The Cause: Aunt Rita’s Foundation

Event Date: September 25, 2021

Location: Phoenix Art Museum

 Event Co-Chairs: Janae Ben-Shabat & Mike Fornelli

Entertainment: Motown Legend Thelma Houston

Presenting Sponsor: Mail-Meds Clinical Pharmacy

Dollars Raised: $205,000+

Notable Moments: A special program moment at the vibrant event included the announcement of the 2022 Justin Lutch Impact Grant of $25,000 by the Lutch Family in honor Justin Lutch’s life. This grant will support HIV programs in Arizona focused on ending the epidemic. 

Photos courtesy of RSVP Photography

MailMeds Founder/President&CEO Mark Theobald and his guest went all out for the disco theme
Jimmy Thomason, Courtney Bennett, Cesar Cramton, Jonathan Hensely, Mike Fornelli
John Lotardo & his guest hit the step & repeat
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego & Michael Nisenshal
Phil Ward & Joe Wolf
Congressman Greg Stanton
Deon Brown & friends grab a selfie
Thelma Houston
The dance floors was hopping!

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: Event Photos, Society
Visit Cancer Treatment Centers billboard

Recent Stories

‘Red is the Night’ Goes Disco for Aunt Rita’s

‘Red is the Night’ Goes Disco for Aunt Rita’s

Heart Ball Committee Gathers for Addressing Luncheon Traditions, Raises Funds

Heart Ball Committee Gathers for Addressing Luncheon Traditions, Raises Funds

‘Brunch for Love’ Delivers Impact and Stories of Perseverance for Child Crisis Arizona

‘Brunch for Love’ Delivers Impact and Stories of Perseverance for Child Crisis Arizona

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation Announces $3M in Grants, Including Awards to 15 Arizona Nonprofits

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation Announces $3M in Grants, Including Awards to 15 Arizona Nonprofits

Back to Top