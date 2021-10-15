‘Red is the Night’ Goes Disco for Aunt Rita’s

Notable Moments: A special program moment at the vibrant event included the announcement of the 2022 Justin Lutch Impact Grant of $25,000 by the Lutch Family in honor Justin Lutch’s life. This grant will support HIV programs in Arizona focused on ending the epidemic.

