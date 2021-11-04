Visit Walt Danley (billboard)

Nov. 4, 2021

One Community Foundation Honors Mesa Mayor John Giles at Annual Spotlight Awards

Mesa Mayor John Giles, Karen Spencer-Barnes & James Christensen

The Event: 11th Annual Spotlight on Success Local Heroes Awards

The Cause: One Community Foundation 

Event Date: October 1, 2021 

Location: Sheraton Grand Downtown 

Emcees: Carey Peña & Brandon Lee

National Anthem: Performed by Brad York

Honorees: UNITY Agent Honoree – Mesa Mayor John Giles | Local Hero Honorees: Pam Giannonatti, Arizona Representative Daniel Hernandez, Leah Huss & Chip Mulala, Robert Heidt, Virginia Korte and Michael Soto 

Leading Sponsors: Unity Agent Sponsor – Petsmart Charities | Center Stage Sponsors – Arizona Diamondbacks, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Fry’s Foods, Glendale Chamber of Commerce, Hensley, iHeart Media & Intel 

Notable Moments: “The Year In Review” presentation which provided a retrospective on the impact of the organization in our community and celebrated the passing of the non-discrimination ordinance by the Mesa City Council. Mesa Mayor John Giles who was at the forefront of efforts was honored and the entire room erupted in a standing-ovation as he accepted the award. 

Photos provided by organization

Mesa Mayor John Giles 
Michael Soto, Executive Director of Equality Arizona
The Honorable Virgina Korte
Robert Heidt, President & CEO of Glendale Chamber of Commerce
Chip Mulala, Minister of Craft Beer & Leah Huss of Huss Brewing Company
The Honorable Daniel Hernandez
Pam Giannonatti of Fry’s Food Stores
Neil Giuliano of Greater Phoenix Leadership
Janine Skinner
Brandon Lee & Carey Pena
Brad York
Edgar Olivo, Angela Hughey, Dean Troy Mendez & Matt Jewett
Meliss Randazzo, City of Mesa Vice Mayor Jen Duff & Mesa Councilmember David Luna
Eileen Rogers, Virginia Korte & Diana Smith
Norma Futch & Susanne Lake
Darby Vance
Angela Hughey of One Community

