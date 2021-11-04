One Community Foundation Honors Mesa Mayor John Giles at Annual Spotlight Awards
Mesa Mayor John Giles, Karen Spencer-Barnes & James Christensen
The Event: 11th Annual Spotlight on Success Local Heroes Awards
The Cause: One Community Foundation
Event Date: October 1, 2021
Location: Sheraton Grand Downtown
Emcees: Carey Peña & Brandon Lee
National Anthem: Performed by Brad York
Honorees: UNITY Agent Honoree – Mesa Mayor John Giles | Local Hero Honorees: Pam Giannonatti, Arizona Representative Daniel Hernandez, Leah Huss & Chip Mulala, Robert Heidt, Virginia Korte and Michael Soto
Leading Sponsors: Unity Agent Sponsor – Petsmart Charities | Center Stage Sponsors – Arizona Diamondbacks, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Fry’s Foods, Glendale Chamber of Commerce, Hensley, iHeart Media & Intel
Notable Moments: “The Year In Review” presentation which provided a retrospective on the impact of the organization in our community and celebrated the passing of the non-discrimination ordinance by the Mesa City Council. Mesa Mayor John Giles who was at the forefront of efforts was honored and the entire room erupted in a standing-ovation as he accepted the award.
Photos provided by organization