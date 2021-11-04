One Community Foundation Honors Mesa Mayor John Giles at Annual Spotlight Awards

Mesa Mayor John Giles, Karen Spencer-Barnes & James Christensen

The Event: 11th Annual Spotlight on Success Local Heroes Awards

The Cause: One Community Foundation

Event Date: October 1, 2021

Location: Sheraton Grand Downtown

Emcees: Carey Peña & Brandon Lee

National Anthem: Performed by Brad York

Honorees: UNITY Agent Honoree – Mesa Mayor John Giles | Local Hero Honorees: Pam Giannonatti, Arizona Representative Daniel Hernandez, Leah Huss & Chip Mulala, Robert Heidt, Virginia Korte and Michael Soto

Leading Sponsors: Unity Agent Sponsor – Petsmart Charities | Center Stage Sponsors – Arizona Diamondbacks, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Fry’s Foods, Glendale Chamber of Commerce, Hensley, iHeart Media & Intel

Notable Moments: “The Year In Review” presentation which provided a retrospective on the impact of the organization in our community and celebrated the passing of the non-discrimination ordinance by the Mesa City Council. Mesa Mayor John Giles who was at the forefront of efforts was honored and the entire room erupted in a standing-ovation as he accepted the award.

Photos provided by organization

Mesa Mayor John Giles

Michael Soto, Executive Director of Equality Arizona

The Honorable Virgina Korte

Robert Heidt, President & CEO of Glendale Chamber of Commerce

Chip Mulala, Minister of Craft Beer & Leah Huss of Huss Brewing Company

The Honorable Daniel Hernandez

Pam Giannonatti of Fry’s Food Stores

Neil Giuliano of Greater Phoenix Leadership

Janine Skinner

Brandon Lee & Carey Pena

Brad York

Edgar Olivo, Angela Hughey, Dean Troy Mendez & Matt Jewett

Meliss Randazzo, City of Mesa Vice Mayor Jen Duff & Mesa Councilmember David Luna

Eileen Rogers, Virginia Korte & Diana Smith

Norma Futch & Susanne Lake

Darby Vance