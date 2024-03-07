Launch of USS Arizona Legacy Will Support New Navy Submarine, WWII History and Crew
The newly formed USS Arizona Legacy Foundation launched its support for the new USS Arizona (SSN-803) submarine on Feb. 26, 2024, as a kick-off to Phoenix Navy Week. The reception and presentation were held at the Arizona Cultural Center and featured several ceremonial moments tying the legacy of BB-39 – the battleship Arizona, lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.
Leadership Sponsors: APS | Arizona Cardinals | Craig & Barbara Barrett Foundation
Board Chairman: Barbara Barrett
Ship Sponsor: Nikki Stratton, granddaughter of one of the survivors of the World War II USS Arizona
Music: Navy Band Southwest Brass Quintet
Notable Moments: The festive event was filled with Arizona leaders, members of the military and US veterans to commemorate both history and the future through this very special endeavor. The mission of this unique foundation is three-fold: to celebrate the new SSN-803 Virginia-class submarine currently under construction and when it joins the US Navy Fleet; to educate the public about BB-39 USS Arizona battleship, including Pearl Harbor; and to support the crew of the new USS Arizona submarine in a way that creates an enduring bond between them and the people of Arizona. Congratulations to the founding board and crew of this historic endeavor as they “Honor the Past and Forge the Future.”
Photos courtesy of Timon Harper Photography