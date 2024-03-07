Launch of USS Arizona Legacy Will Support New Navy Submarine, WWII History and Crew

Barbara Barrett, Captain Thomas Digan & Craig Barrett

The newly formed USS Arizona Legacy Foundation launched its support for the new USS Arizona (SSN-803) submarine on Feb. 26, 2024, as a kick-off to Phoenix Navy Week. The reception and presentation were held at the Arizona Cultural Center and featured several ceremonial moments tying the legacy of BB-39 – the battleship Arizona, lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Leadership Sponsors: APS | Arizona Cardinals | Craig & Barbara Barrett Foundation

Board Chairman: Barbara Barrett

Ship Sponsor: Nikki Stratton, granddaughter of one of the survivors of the World War II USS Arizona

Music: Navy Band Southwest Brass Quintet

Notable Moments: The festive event was filled with Arizona leaders, members of the military and US veterans to commemorate both history and the future through this very special endeavor. The mission of this unique foundation is three-fold: to celebrate the new SSN-803 Virginia-class submarine currently under construction and when it joins the US Navy Fleet; to educate the public about BB-39 USS Arizona battleship, including Pearl Harbor; and to support the crew of the new USS Arizona submarine in a way that creates an enduring bond between them and the people of Arizona. Congratulations to the founding board and crew of this historic endeavor as they “Honor the Past and Forge the Future.”

Photos courtesy of Timon Harper Photography

Michael & Sandy Hecomovich with Laurie & Budd Florkiewicz

US Navy Rear Admiral Mark Behning, USS Arizona Submarine Sponsor Nikki Stratton, Captain Thomas Digan and Captain Jim Steffen

Glenn Gray of Tri-West Healthcare C.A. & Nan Howlett

The USS Arizona Legacy Foundation Board

Governor Katie Hobbs

Members of the U.S. Navy Drill Team