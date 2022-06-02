Visit Cancer Treatment Centers billboard

June 2, 2022

Dancing with the Stars Arizona 2022 a Hit for the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona

The 2022 Cast of Dancing with the Stars Arizona

The Event: Dancing with the Stars Arizona 2022 – “Get on Your Feet”

The Cause: National Kidney Foundation of Arizona

Event Date: May 7, 2022

Location: JW Marriott Desert Ridge

Presenting Sponsor: Personal Motorsports

Co-Chairs: Alyssa Bair, Dr. Sheetal Chhaya & Jarrod Smith

Celebrity Dancers: KellyAnn Barker, Tina Bhakta, Christian DeAngelis, Kristin Hartman, Dr. Rahul Mehan, Lisa Moody, Charlene Ochoa & Amy Ross

Emcee: Rich Berra

Décor: White House Design Studio

Notable Moments: Eight local Celebrity Dancers competed this year all in support of the services of NKF AZ, including Camp Kidney. The winners? Philanthropy & People’s Choice (female): Lisa Moody, Judge’s Choice: Kristin Hartman (female) and Judge’s Choice (male) & People’s Choice (male): Dr. Rahul Mehan. It was a night to remember for all! 

Photos courtesy of National Kidney Foundation of Arizona 

Your 2022 Winners!
Your 2022 Winners!
Nikolay Kralev & Lisa Moody
Kristin Hartman & Rado Pashev
Amy Ross & Ivan Dishliev
Jeremy Gatlin & Tina Bhakta
Dr. Rahul Mehan kicked off his performance on the saxophone
Co-Chairs Alyssa Bair, Jarrod Smith & Dr. Sheetal Chhaya
Camp Kidney Camper Dominic & his mom Sandy Remington
Dr. Sonal Haerter and friends in support of Team Tina
Dancer Charlene Ochoa with family
The “Get on Your Feet” Miami Themed Decor

