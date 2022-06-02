Dancing with the Stars Arizona 2022 a Hit for the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona

The Event: Dancing with the Stars Arizona 2022 – “Get on Your Feet”

The Cause: National Kidney Foundation of Arizona

Event Date: May 7, 2022

Location: JW Marriott Desert Ridge

Presenting Sponsor: Personal Motorsports

Co-Chairs: Alyssa Bair, Dr. Sheetal Chhaya & Jarrod Smith

Celebrity Dancers: KellyAnn Barker, Tina Bhakta, Christian DeAngelis, Kristin Hartman, Dr. Rahul Mehan, Lisa Moody, Charlene Ochoa & Amy Ross

Emcee: Rich Berra

Décor: White House Design Studio

Notable Moments: Eight local Celebrity Dancers competed this year all in support of the services of NKF AZ, including Camp Kidney. The winners? Philanthropy & People’s Choice (female): Lisa Moody, Judge’s Choice: Kristin Hartman (female) and Judge’s Choice (male) & People’s Choice (male): Dr. Rahul Mehan. It was a night to remember for all!

Photos courtesy of National Kidney Foundation of Arizona

Your 2022 Winners!

Nikolay Kralev & Lisa Moody

Kristin Hartman & Rado Pashev

Amy Ross & Ivan Dishliev

Jeremy Gatlin & Tina Bhakta

Dr. Rahul Mehan kicked off his performance on the saxophone

Co-Chairs Alyssa Bair, Jarrod Smith & Dr. Sheetal Chhaya

Camp Kidney Camper Dominic & his mom Sandy Remington

Dr. Sonal Haerter and friends in support of Team Tina

Dancer Charlene Ochoa with family