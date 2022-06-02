Dancing with the Stars Arizona 2022 a Hit for the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona
The Event: Dancing with the Stars Arizona 2022 – “Get on Your Feet”
The Cause: National Kidney Foundation of Arizona
Event Date: May 7, 2022
Location: JW Marriott Desert Ridge
Presenting Sponsor: Personal Motorsports
Co-Chairs: Alyssa Bair, Dr. Sheetal Chhaya & Jarrod Smith
Celebrity Dancers: KellyAnn Barker, Tina Bhakta, Christian DeAngelis, Kristin Hartman, Dr. Rahul Mehan, Lisa Moody, Charlene Ochoa & Amy Ross
Emcee: Rich Berra
Décor: White House Design Studio
Notable Moments: Eight local Celebrity Dancers competed this year all in support of the services of NKF AZ, including Camp Kidney. The winners? Philanthropy & People’s Choice (female): Lisa Moody, Judge’s Choice: Kristin Hartman (female) and Judge’s Choice (male) & People’s Choice (male): Dr. Rahul Mehan. It was a night to remember for all!
Photos courtesy of National Kidney Foundation of Arizona