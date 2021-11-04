Crozier Gala Filled with the Golden Glitz & Glamour of Monte Carlo

Photo: Event Chair Justine Hurry

The Event: Crozier Gala Goes to Monte Carlo

The Cause: Catholic Community Foundation

Event Date: September 26, 2021

Location: Hyatt Regency Gainey Ranch

Event Chair: Justine Hurry

Entertainment: Mongollon

Emcee: Raymond Arroyo

Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Leading Sponsors: BlueCross Blue Shield Arizona, Catholic Education Arizona, BNY Mellon, Catholic Cemeteries & Funeral Homes

Notable Moments: The atmosphere throughout reflected the strong faith-based spirit behind the participation and generous support given to the mission of the Catholic Community Foundation. The funds raised will support the Catholic community through grants, scholarships and support programs including a set of “Forever Funds”, a group of endowment savings funds. The endowment now exceeds $100M, with $25 million contributed to the community since 2015 and 1,500 high school scholarships funded. Proceeds from the event will also be matched by 25%, up to $1M.

Photos courtesy of the organization

MIssi Harrington, Justine Hurry & Bea Rocklin

Trish & Greg Stark

Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted, Bishop of the Diocese of Phoenix with Andrea Weeks Hardin

Deacon James Carbajal

Rick & Nicole Beyer

Ed & Dr. Lisa Fischer

Chris and Nicole Houk

Sister Mary Brigid Burnham O.P. of John Paul II High School & Lisa Wentz & Guest

Brent Downs of St. Joseph the Worker and Guest