Nov. 4, 2021

Crozier Gala Filled with the Golden Glitz & Glamour of Monte Carlo

Photo: Event Chair Justine Hurry

The Event: Crozier Gala Goes to Monte Carlo 

The Cause: Catholic Community Foundation

Event Date: September 26, 2021

Location: Hyatt Regency Gainey Ranch

 Event Chair: Justine Hurry

Entertainment: Mongollon

 Emcee: Raymond Arroyo

 Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Leading Sponsors: BlueCross Blue Shield Arizona, Catholic Education Arizona, BNY Mellon, Catholic Cemeteries & Funeral Homes

Notable Moments:  The atmosphere throughout reflected the strong faith-based spirit behind the participation and generous support given to the mission of the Catholic Community Foundation. The funds raised will support the Catholic community through grants, scholarships and support programs including a set of “Forever Funds”, a group of endowment savings funds. The endowment now exceeds $100M, with $25 million contributed to the community since 2015 and 1,500 high school scholarships funded. Proceeds from the event will also be matched by 25%, up to $1M.

MIssi Harrington, Justine Hurry & Bea Rocklin
Trish & Greg Stark
Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted, Bishop of the Diocese of Phoenix with Andrea Weeks Hardin
Deacon James Carbajal
Rick & Nicole Beyer
Ed & Dr. Lisa Fischer
Chris and Nicole Houk
Sister Mary Brigid Burnham O.P. of John Paul II High School & Lisa Wentz & Guest
Brent Downs of St. Joseph the Worker and Guest
Casino Fun!

