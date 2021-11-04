Crozier Gala Filled with the Golden Glitz & Glamour of Monte Carlo
Photo: Event Chair Justine Hurry
The Event: Crozier Gala Goes to Monte Carlo
The Cause: Catholic Community Foundation
Event Date: September 26, 2021
Location: Hyatt Regency Gainey Ranch
Event Chair: Justine Hurry
Entertainment: Mongollon
Emcee: Raymond Arroyo
Auctioneer: Anna Aja
Leading Sponsors: BlueCross Blue Shield Arizona, Catholic Education Arizona, BNY Mellon, Catholic Cemeteries & Funeral Homes
Notable Moments: The atmosphere throughout reflected the strong faith-based spirit behind the participation and generous support given to the mission of the Catholic Community Foundation. The funds raised will support the Catholic community through grants, scholarships and support programs including a set of “Forever Funds”, a group of endowment savings funds. The endowment now exceeds $100M, with $25 million contributed to the community since 2015 and 1,500 high school scholarships funded. Proceeds from the event will also be matched by 25%, up to $1M.
Photos courtesy of the organization