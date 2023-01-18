‘Brighter Tomorrow Luncheon’ Returns in Support of JFCS, Highlights the Power of Storytelling

The Event: Brighter Tomorrow Luncheon

The Cause: Jewish Family & Children’s Service

Event Date: January 6, 2023

Location: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn

Co-Chairs: Carol & Allan Kern

Dollars Raised: $300,000+

Keynote Speaker: Mi-Ai Parrish

Notable Moments: This signature event was held in-person for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. The program featured powerful storytelling by Mi-Ai Parrish, professor of Media Innovation and Leadership at Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, as the keynote speaker. Parrish spoke about the interplay and culpability of media and messaging with antisemitism. The show of support during the ask portion was a powerful moment for all who attended.

Photos courtesy of JFCS

Denise & Eric Kaye

Paul & Susan Stander

Mi-Ai Parrish

Janice Dinner

Rabbi Andy Green