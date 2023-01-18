Visit Cre8tive

Jan. 18, 2023

‘Brighter Tomorrow Luncheon’ Returns in Support of JFCS, Highlights the Power of Storytelling

Co-Chairs Carol & Allan Kern

The Event: Brighter Tomorrow Luncheon

The Cause: Jewish Family & Children’s Service

Event Date: January 6, 2023

Location: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn 

Co-Chairs: Carol & Allan Kern

Dollars Raised: $300,000+

Keynote Speaker: Mi-Ai Parrish

Notable Moments: This signature event was held in-person for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. The program featured powerful storytelling by Mi-Ai Parrish, professor of Media Innovation and Leadership at Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, as the keynote speaker. Parrish spoke about the interplay and culpability of media and messaging with antisemitism. The show of support during the ask portion was a powerful moment for all who attended.  

Photos courtesy of JFCS

Denise & Eric Kaye
Paul & Susan Stander
Mi-Ai Parrish
Janice Dinner
Rabbi Andy Green
Rachel Rabinovich, Rich Kasper & Gail Baer

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit Hospice of the Valley billboard

From Frontdoors Magazine

Cover Story: Beene Town

Cover Story: Beene Town

10 Questions With… Carla Hall

10 Questions With… Carla Hall

Creating Culture: Hitting the High Notes 

Creating Culture: Hitting the High Notes 

Style Unlocked: A Whole Different Animal

Style Unlocked: A Whole Different Animal

Back to Top