‘Brighter Tomorrow Luncheon’ Returns in Support of JFCS, Highlights the Power of Storytelling
The Event: Brighter Tomorrow Luncheon
The Cause: Jewish Family & Children’s Service
Event Date: January 6, 2023
Location: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn
Co-Chairs: Carol & Allan Kern
Dollars Raised: $300,000+
Keynote Speaker: Mi-Ai Parrish
Notable Moments: This signature event was held in-person for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. The program featured powerful storytelling by Mi-Ai Parrish, professor of Media Innovation and Leadership at Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, as the keynote speaker. Parrish spoke about the interplay and culpability of media and messaging with antisemitism. The show of support during the ask portion was a powerful moment for all who attended.
Photos courtesy of JFCS