Arizona Pet Project Honors Animals & People Making a Difference at HERO Awards
The Arizona Pet Project hosted its 21st Annual Hero Awards on March 2, 2024, at the Omni Montelucia Resort. This event raises funds to keep pets with their owners as they honor incredible human and animal heroes.
Presenting Sponsor: Lulu’s Fund
HERO Chairs: Senator TJ Shope & Melissa Dus
Honorary HERO Chair: John Holmberg
Honorees: Team’s Choice Award Heroes – The Barry Family | Human Hero – Jami Pryor | Hero Animal Survivor – Teddie | Hero Animal Companion – Glimmer | Service to the Community Hero – Kismet
Keynote Speaker: Kate Atema of PetSmart Charities
Emcee: Ian Schwartz
Auctioneer: Subyn Novelle
Notable Moments: The Arizona Pet Project, dedicated to keeping pets with their owners through financial and other hardships, recognized six human and animal heroes this year. Guests were treated to each of the honoree’s stories throughout the program. This included the tale about Gibson, the Phoenix Police Department’s therapeutic K9 officer, and the harrowing tale about a beagle named Teddie, who, after a near-death experience with a garbage truck, was rescued and made his way to the Valley all the way from Alabama. The festive live auction included hot ticket items, including trips to Europe, Mexico and Alaska, as well as a sneak peek dinner for 12 at the new restaurant concept coming to the Phoenix Art Museum.
Photos courtesy of The Rebel Photographer & Live Free Or Shep Hard