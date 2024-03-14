Arizona Pet Project Honors Animals & People Making a Difference at HERO Awards

The Arizona Pet Project hosted its 21st Annual Hero Awards on March 2, 2024, at the Omni Montelucia Resort. This event raises funds to keep pets with their owners as they honor incredible human and animal heroes.

Presenting Sponsor: Lulu’s Fund

HERO Chairs: Senator TJ Shope & Melissa Dus

Honorary HERO Chair: John Holmberg

Honorees: Team’s Choice Award Heroes – The Barry Family | Human Hero – Jami Pryor | Hero Animal Survivor – Teddie | Hero Animal Companion – Glimmer | Service to the Community Hero – Kismet

Keynote Speaker: Kate Atema of PetSmart Charities

Emcee: Ian Schwartz

Auctioneer: Subyn Novelle

Notable Moments: The Arizona Pet Project, dedicated to keeping pets with their owners through financial and other hardships, recognized six human and animal heroes this year. Guests were treated to each of the honoree’s stories throughout the program. This included the tale about Gibson, the Phoenix Police Department’s therapeutic K9 officer, and the harrowing tale about a beagle named Teddie, who, after a near-death experience with a garbage truck, was rescued and made his way to the Valley all the way from Alabama. The festive live auction included hot ticket items, including trips to Europe, Mexico and Alaska, as well as a sneak peek dinner for 12 at the new restaurant concept coming to the Phoenix Art Museum.

Photos courtesy of The Rebel Photographer & Live Free Or Shep Hard

HERO Animal Companion Glimmer with her human Lia Crocker

Animal HERO Gibson

Event Co-Chairs Senator TJ Shope & Melissa Dus with their dog Cali Service to the Community HERO Kismet with his human Lin Sue Flood

HERO Animal Survivor Teddie

Team’s Choice Award HEROES – The Barry Family

The 2024 HERO Award Recipients

Ken & Diane Bykowski with Mia the Therapy Dog, 2023 HERO Honoree

Arizona Pet Project Board Chair Jesse Benscoter

Keynote Speaker Kate Atema

Emcee Ian Schwartz

Auctioneer Subyn Novelle

The Arizona Pet Project Board