Women’s Foundation for the State of Arizona Names Katia Jones as New CEO

The Women’s Foundation for the State of Arizona, an organization dedicated to ensuring that Arizona women and girls have the opportunity to thrive, recently named Katia Jones as its new CEO.

Jones brings over two decades of experience in development and donor relations. She started her journey with WFSA in June 2021 as a member of the development department, most recently serving as the vice president of community mobilization.

WFSA board chair Gabriela Cervantes said, “We are proud to have elevated a professional with all the skills we need to take the foundation to its next level. From development experience to a commitment to social justice and an ability to bring people of different backgrounds together, Katia is truly in a class of her own. We have been so impressed with her work and leadership that both the board and staff awarded unanimous support in naming Katia our next chief executive officer.”

Jones earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Georgia and an MBA from the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University. In addition to her work at WFSA, she serves as a board member for the Arizona Justice Project.

“I have always desired to serve my community. I was raised and have been mentored and encouraged to lead and serve whenever possible. My promotion to chief executive officer for the Women’s Foundation for the State of Arizona is an opportunity to lead as my authentic self while community building toward an Arizona where women and girls of all identities can thrive,” Jones said.

WFSA would like to invite the community to meet Jones in person at its upcoming Daring Generations events in Phoenix and Tucson in May 2024.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit womengiving.org.