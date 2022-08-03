The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation Donates $250,000 to St. Joseph the Worker

St. Joseph the Worker, a nonprofit connecting disadvantaged, homeless and low-income individuals to quality jobs, has been awarded a $250,000 grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. The funding will allow the organization to expand its Workforce Villages program, which works to eliminate housing barriers for employed individuals experiencing homelessness.

“With this additional funding, we will be able to bolster essential employment resources for our clients that many of us tend to take for granted in our day-to-day lives,” said SJW chief operating officer Dean Scheinert. “There are a lot of hard-working people out there who need a hand up when seeking and landing a job. And having a significant financial boost from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation will bring us one step closer to ending homelessness through services that support long-term housing and employment.”

SJW operates under the mission of giving anyone who is stable, ready and wanting to work a hand up and not a handout. One of the organization’s key initiatives for finding a solution to homelessness is its Workforce Villages program, a transitional housing option for working homeless clients.

The program provides up to three months of rent-free, stable housing with the opportunity to transition into permanent housing and receive up to 12 months of additional services, such as transportation assistance, professional attire or uniforms, résumé development, financial planning, credit repair planning, long-term goal setting and conflict management training. Together, these resources build the foundation to achieve economic self-sufficiency and maintain quality employment. SJW defines quality employment as a career providing a livable wage and benefits as well as opportunities for upskilling/advancement.

“Access to affordable housing in the greater Phoenix area is a growing issue and, without help, many people experiencing poverty and homelessness are unable to get back on their feet,” said president & executive creative director of PXG Apparel Renee Parsons. “St. Joseph the Worker is breaking down the most common barriers to gainful employment and providing its clients with the opportunity to overcome their circumstances, become financially stable and secure long-term housing.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit sjwjobs.org