Visit Arizona Community Foundation billboard

June 30, 2022

Scottsdale Teen Named Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022

On June 25, Katelyn Cai of Scottsdale was named the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022 and presented with a cash scholarship of $40,000 at the conclusion of the 65th Distinguished Young Women National Finals in Mobile, Ala.

Distinguished Young Women, formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit that provides scholarships to high school senior girls so that they can reach their full individual potential.

Cai, a recent graduate of BASIS Scottsdale, earned preliminary scholarship awards in the fitness, talent, self-expression, interview and scholastics categories, along with a satellite award totaling $46,000 in additional cash scholarships.

In addition to serving as the national representative of Distinguished Young Women for the next year, Cai will attend Duke University and pursue a career in the legislature as a public servant. She is the daughter of Jenny Zheng and Will Cai.

Other participants receiving top awards in the 2022 Distinguished Young Women National Finals include first runner-up Julianne Abenoja of Birmingham, Ala., second runner-up Cynthia Lu of Brookfield, Wis., and third runner-up Isabel Xue of Wayland, Mass.

During the three-day competition, $153,000 in cash scholarships was awarded.

distinguishedyw.org

About Karen Werner

Karen Werner is the editor of Frontdoors Media. She is a writer, editor and media consultant. She has interned at The New Yorker, worked at Parents Magazine, edited five books and founded several local magazines. Her work has appeared in Sunset, Mental Floss and the Saturday Evening Post.
More in: News
Visit The Phoenician (billboard)

From Frontdoors Magazine

Nonprofit Pro Tip: ‘Level Up’ with Becky Jackson

Nonprofit Pro Tip: ‘Level Up’ with Becky Jackson

A 2nd Act: Painted Perspective

A 2nd Act: Painted Perspective

From the Road: Summer in San Diego

From the Road: Summer in San Diego

Office Doors: A Day with Tricia Schafer

Office Doors: A Day with Tricia Schafer

Back to Top