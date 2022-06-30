Scottsdale Teen Named Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022

On June 25, Katelyn Cai of Scottsdale was named the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022 and presented with a cash scholarship of $40,000 at the conclusion of the 65th Distinguished Young Women National Finals in Mobile, Ala.

Distinguished Young Women, formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit that provides scholarships to high school senior girls so that they can reach their full individual potential.

Cai, a recent graduate of BASIS Scottsdale, earned preliminary scholarship awards in the fitness, talent, self-expression, interview and scholastics categories, along with a satellite award totaling $46,000 in additional cash scholarships.

In addition to serving as the national representative of Distinguished Young Women for the next year, Cai will attend Duke University and pursue a career in the legislature as a public servant. She is the daughter of Jenny Zheng and Will Cai.

Other participants receiving top awards in the 2022 Distinguished Young Women National Finals include first runner-up Julianne Abenoja of Birmingham, Ala., second runner-up Cynthia Lu of Brookfield, Wis., and third runner-up Isabel Xue of Wayland, Mass.

During the three-day competition, $153,000 in cash scholarships was awarded.

distinguishedyw.org