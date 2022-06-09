Scottsdale 20/30 Club Announces Over $1M in Donations to Arizona Children’s Charities

The Scottsdale 20/30 Club announced a total of $1,279,500 in grants to 48 Arizona nonprofits focused on helping children. Organizations received grants ranging from $2,500 to $150,000.



“We are honored to help fund some of our state’s leading children’s charities and the life-changing programs they’ve developed,” said Scottsdale 20/30 Club president Evan Dahn. “Our 50 members work tirelessly throughout the year for the singular purpose of providing financial aid for these organizations. We’re incredibly proud of the results that our efforts have yielded and thankful to our community for supporting our events and making this all possible.”



The Scottsdale 20/30 Club hosts three major fundraising events throughout the year, with all proceeds supporting annual grants to charity partners dedicated to helping Arizona children.



Nonprofits receiving grants include:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale — $150K to support their Back-to-School Shopping event and youth leadership and character-building programs

Arizona Burn Foundation CEO Rex Albright said the donation from the Scottsdale 20/30 Club will support life-changing programs like Camp Courage, a week-long summer camp in Prescott where burn survivors can engage with others who have been through similar circumstances and learn that their scars do not define who they are.

“I will never forget when I asked one of our campers what camp meant to him,” said Albright. “He responded, ‘Camp gave me my name back.’ He went on to tell me that before camp, he was the burn survivor — at baseball, in the neighborhood and at school. When he introduced himself at camp by saying he was a burn survivor, counselors said, ‘No — who are you?’ He said he came away from camp being Jason again, regaining his identity beyond being a burn survivor.”

scottsdale2030.org