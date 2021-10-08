Brighter Way Institute Celebrates 20 Years

Photo: Board Members Dave Allazetta and Susan Cordts present the Brighter Way board member donation for the new endowment

During the past 20 years, Brighter Way Institute has left an imprint on hundreds of thousands of faces — they’re called smiles. Since its founding in 2001 by Dr. Kris Volcheck, Brighter Way Institute has provided an estimated 1.3 million oral and dental healthcare services to more than 158,000 of our community’s most overlooked and underserved children, men, women and veterans at an estimated market value of more than $183 million.

On Friday, October 1, BHHS Legacy Foundation hosted a special event to celebrate 20 years of Brighter Way’s work in the community as well as Dr. Volcheck’s 30 years of service. Much of the program was a surprise for Dr. Volcheck with several supporters stepping up to the podium to not only share memorable moments from the past 20 years but also make surprise contributions for the organization and the start of its new endowment. In all, the event raised $207,960 for the anniversary effort with $123,000 of those funds earmarked for the endowment. Attendees at the event included BHHS Legacy Foundation, UnitedHealthcare, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation, OneMedAll and the entire Brighter Way board of directors.

For more information, visit brighterwaydental.org.

Photos courtesy of Steve Carr

Jerry Wissink of BHHS Legacy Foundation

Brighter Way Institute Board Chair Dr. Charlie Clark presented Dr. Volcheck with some very special artwork to commemorate 20 years

Laura Mitchell from The Bob and Renee Parsons Foundation

Jean Halbacher from UnitedHealthcare

Human Services Campus Executive Director Amy Schwabenlender and Dr. Kris Volcheck

Marcia Mintz of the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley spoke about the meaningful work Brighter Way contributes to Club Kids and their families.