Arizona Women’s Board Grants More Than $400,000 to Local Nonprofits

Six local nonprofits working to prevent kidney disease and improve the quality of life for Arizona kidney patients were awarded more than $400,000 in grants, the Arizona Women’s Board announced this week.

The grantees include the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona, Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation, St. Joseph’s Foundation, TGen Foundation, Transplant Community Alliance and Valleywise Health Foundation.

“We value the important and creative programs our six grantees proposed to address kidney disease,” said Arizona Women’s Board president Shaun Bracken. “Collectively, it’s an impressive array of resources committed to kidney health.”

The Arizona Women’s Board utilized proceeds from their 2021 Friends of Erma Bombeck 42nd Annual Authors Luncheon, which took place virtually last year, to award the grants.

Each year, Arizona Women’s Board produces the sellout Authors Luncheon. Chaired by Susan Purtill, this year’s event hosted nationally prominent best-selling authors and hundreds of virtual event attendees.

“I would like to thank every patron, donor, author, and guest for their generous support, especially during these challenging times,” said Purtill during the event. “Luncheon contributions directly impact the fight against kidney disease.”

One of the most highly regarded philanthropic literary events in the country, the luncheon has raised nearly $13 million since the first program in 1980, all benefiting kidney patient programs in Arizona.

The 43rd Annual Friends of Erma Bombeck Authors Luncheon will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa.

authorsluncheonaz.org