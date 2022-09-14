André House of Arizona Announces New Executive Director

John C. Delaney II

André House of Arizona recently welcomed John C. Delaney II as its executive director, the first layperson to serve in this role.

“John is deeply rooted in faith and has a passion for serving people experiencing poverty and homelessness,” said Greg Herrle, André House board chair. “He has strong leadership and operational skills with a focus on organizational structure and programming. John shares our mission to make God known, loved and served and strongly believes in the dignity of all who pass through our door.”

Over Delaney’s diverse 20-year career, he has worked for nonprofits like the Missionaries of Charity (Mother Theresa’s nuns), for-profit law firms and most recently for the nonprofit civil liberties law firm Alliance Defending Freedom. His philosophy has been to identify best business practices from the for-profit sector and adapt them to the needs of nonprofit organizations. Pope Francis and the Vatican invited Delaney to participate in several business conferences and events, including being the liaison for Vatican events.

“I am very excited to join the André House team,” Delaney said. “André House has a great mission and a wonderful history of service to the community. It is an honor to serve as the executive director. I look forward to collaborating with the staff and volunteers in this great work.”

Delaney and his wife Nicole, a Canon lawyer, have two children and reside in Phoenix, where they have lived since 2010. Delaney has volunteered with local organizations, including Friends of the Cathedral, and is a founding board member of the Phoenix Chapter of Young Catholic Professionals.

Delaney received a bachelor of arts degree in philosophy from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Pennsylvania and a baccalaureate in sacred theology from the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome. He attained a master of business administration degree from Benedictine University at Mesa.

Rooted in the ideals of the Congregation of Holy Cross and the Catholic Worker movement, André House has provided meals and other services to people experiencing poverty and homelessness in the Phoenix area for more than 38 years. André House is named after Holy Cross Brother, St. André Bessette CSC, who was known for offering a welcoming presence to the afflicted, hope for the discouraged and healing for the sick.

For more behind this Frontdoor, go to andrehouse.org